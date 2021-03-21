Lifelong Illini Fans Reflect on Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Barbara Vierra was born an Illini fan. She’s been going to games since she was a little girl, and regularly keeps tabs on all Illini sports teams. That is, if she isn’t already watching Illinois highlights.

“I love watching them over again,” Vierra said. “In fact, today I emailed my sister talking about, ‘Where’s Deron?”

She said this current run reminded her of those Illini teams from 2005 and 1989.

“They will be talked about very religiously,” Just like the other great teams. There’s been some good and bad, but that’s the case every year.”

Jane and John Sieler have been fans since they went to school back in 1949.

“It has its highs and lows,” Jane Sieler said. “For me, the best was getting to go to the final four game in 05,”

They’ve been season ticket holders since the 70s… But for them, it’s more than just the sports.

They said the Illini have been a strong part of their sixty-seven year marriage. For the Sielers, Sunday’s loss is just another step in the journey… For both the fans and players alike.

“That’s sports, isn’t it?” she said. “I wish all these guys well in their futures, and it’s actually very fun to follow these players in their later years. Not just as pros, but as young men and women making good.”