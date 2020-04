Hundreds of senior athletes from across the WCIA/WCIX viewing area had their spring sports season end before it ever began. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and several others.

They deserve the recognition. That’s why we’re honoring them with a new sportscast segment called ‘Senior Send-off’ where these athletes will receive one last chance in the spotlight.