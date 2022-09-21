Submit your questions for the October 6th Election Debate

Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet for two televised debates hosted and produced by Nexstar Media Group. The debates will take place on October 6, on the ISU campus in Normal and then again on October 18, at the WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

In addition to taking questions from the panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from Illinois voters. This is your opportunity to have your voice be heard!

If you have a question that you would like to be included in the debate, fill out the form below, and your question could be featured during the live debate broadcast on Oct 6.

Question Submission Form