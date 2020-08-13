Rooted Wealth Advisors

Your Family. Your Finances.

Your Legacy

“We believe you deserve to have someone working for your money and your family as hard as you’ve worked to build those things. We also believe it’s possible for you to receive financial guidance from someone who knows you by name.”

Zach Gray, Founder

The Rooted Retirement Process

Helping to grow and preserve what you care about most.

CULTIVATE & DIG

Let’s dig deep to discover what’s most important to you and your family. Schedule a meeting to sit down with us and discover what your ideal retirement looks like.

PLANT & GROW

We’ll develop a custom strategy to help you reach your specific retirement goals. Using the The Rooted Retirement Process, we’ll examine your current financial situation and determine your retirement needs.

NURTURE & HARVEST

We’ll monitor your plan’s progress and keep you updated along the way.

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020