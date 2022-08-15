John Deere’s zero-turn mowers really shine when mowing around trees because of their ability to turn in tight circles.

Choosing a John Deere mower

The John Deere company is famous for its green and yellow tractors. In addition to its agricultural products, it makes and sells professional-grade mowers for grounds-maintenance companies and for use on golf courses, tennis courts, soccer pitches, cricket ovals, and baseball and football fields. In 1963, it established a homeowner division for making and selling John Deere lawn and yard mowers.

The John Deere company has built its reputation on making and selling quality products that cost more initially but are worth it in the long run.

Riding mowers

Ride-on mowers come in the familiar configuration where the engine is in front and the mower deck is between the front and rear wheels, underneath the operator’s seat. You sit on a riding mower as you would a tractor and drive it as you would a car.

Deere ride-on mowers come in four series

100 series mowers are the base models, with three horsepower choices and three deck widths.

are the base models, with three horsepower choices and three deck widths. 200 series mowers have hydrostatic transmissions, two horsepower choices and two deck widths.

have hydrostatic transmissions, two horsepower choices and two deck widths. 300 series mowers start to add such features as power steering and deck leveling systems.

start to add such features as power steering and deck leveling systems. 500 series mowers have all the bells and whistles.

Zero-turn mowers

Zero-turn-radius mowers are a radical departure from the traditional suburban lawn tractor in terms of design and performance. Zero-turn mowers are faster, more nimble and mow wider paths. The radical design has the mowing deck out front and the engine in the back. When you operate a zero-turn mower, you do it with lap handles instead of with a steering wheel and pedals.

Deere has three series of zero-turn mowers

Z300 series mowers are the base models. They mow at speeds up to 7 mph.

are the base models. They mow at speeds up to 7 mph. Z500 series mowers have better decks, more comfortable seats and suspensions, and can mow at up to 9 mph.

have better decks, more comfortable seats and suspensions, and can mow at up to 9 mph. Z700 series mowers are the top of the line, mowing up to 10 mph with the largest decks, the best suspensions and the most comfortable seats.

Choose a zero-turn mower or a lawn tractor

Either is a worthwhile choice

John Deere Z345M 42-Inch 22 HP Zero-Turn Riding Mower

What you need to know: Mow at speeds up to 7 mph with the deep 42-inch deck.

What you’ll love: The heavy-duty steel frame is formed and welded for superior strength. The foot platform flips up for easy access to the mower deck and the 18-inch-high seat back is easily adjustable while seated.

What you should consider: There were rare customer complaints that the quality didn’t match the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

John Deere S120 42-Inch 22 HP V-Twin Riding Lawn Tractor

What you need to know: You can quickly and easily change direction with the hydrostatic transmission’s side-by-side foot pedals.

What you’ll love: There’s cruise control, and the high-back seat can move to any of 10 different positions. You can change the engine oil without tools in only 30 seconds with the all-in-one oil and filter.

What you should consider: The turning radius is not as tight as with a zero-turn mower.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

A bagger collects your clippings as you go

John Deere 42-Inch Twin Bagger for Zero Turn Mowers

What you need to know: Two durable bags hold all your grass clippings so you don’t need to rake or blow.

What you’ll love: The mower deck blows the mown grass into two rear-mounted bags that together hold 6.5 bushels of clippings. Material flows smoothly through the chute to reduce clogging. High lift blades are included for optimum performance for long grass and grass that is moist and dense.

What you should consider: The tractor may be difficult to fuel with the bagger attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

John Deere 42-Inch Twin Bagger for 100 Series Lawn Tractors

What you need to know: You can install this bagger in less than five minutes, no tools required.

What you’ll love: Combined, the two durable bags hold 6.5 bushels of lawn clippings. The chute and large exit duct reduce the chance of clogging and increase airflow to fill the bags completely, even when the grass is wet. Three high-lift blades are included to increase your mower’s bagging performance.

What you should consider: The tractor may be hard to fuel with the bagger attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

A cover protects your investment

John Deere Zero-Turn Mower Cover

What you need to know: No room in the garage? No problem.

What you’ll love: This heavy-duty polyester cover keeps your mower dry in the rain while also protecting against damage from tree sap and bird droppings. The elastic cord in the bottom hem adjusts for a tight fit while the dual vents circulate air to prevent ballooning in the wind.

What you should consider: This cover does not protect the rear-mounted bagger.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

John Deere Riding Mower Cover for 100 Series Lawn Tractors

What you need to know: This provides all-season protection for your riding mower.

What you’ll love: The black coated polyester fabric keeps your mower dry in wet weather while not showing dirt. The elastic shock cord provides a quick, tight fit while the dual vents keep the cover from flapping in the wind.

What you should consider: This cover doesn’t resist direct summer sun.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gloves and a hat protect you

John Deere JD00004 Leather Gloves

What you need to know: These tough work gloves carry the John Deere logo on the back.

What you’ll love: The premium-quality split cowhide has a double-stitched, reinforced saddle for extra protection, comfort and durability. The shirred elastic wrist ensures a snug fit.

What you should consider: Look for a larger size, because these run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

John Deere Logo Green Chino and Mesh Hat

What you need to know: The leaping deer logo and the John Deere name on the front tell everyone what kind of lawn mower you drive.

What you’ll love: This green and yellow hat is made of cotton chino and polyester mesh. It’s officially licensed John Deere merchandise, so you can be sure of its quality.

What you should consider: The sizes run a bit big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.