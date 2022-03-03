Which Powerpuff Girls toys are best?

Whether you believe it or not, the ’90s were over more than three decades ago, so it’s no wonder that there is a strong sense of nostalgia attached with that time period now. When you think back, you probably can remember ubiquitous staples from then like Beanie Babies, Tamagotchis and Nintendo. But one of the most popular toys at the time were the Powerpuff Girls — beloved by both adults and children alike. Regardless if you were a ’90s kid or are just getting into the series, the BeMyCrafts Powerpuff Girls Crochet Dolls are a solid choice.

What to consider before buying a Powerpuff Girls toy

Plushies

Built for adventures of any kind, each soft toy is great for any child’s playtime or bedtime. Your child’s next best friend might just be an absolutely adorable Powerpuff girl’s plush doll. Kids can have lots of fun playing with either Bubbles, Blossom or Buttercup or can keep each unique doll as a collectible. Some plush designs feature a record button that allows you to record and playback phrases in each character’s unique voice, while others are just cozy and soft enough to snuggle with.

Puzzles

If you’re looking for ways to connect with the whole family or just want to enjoy some much needed time alone, you should take a look at jigsaw puzzles that will usually feature the original classic Powerpuff Girls character artwork. Most vintage puzzle designs will measure slightly bigger than the typical A4 letter size once completed. Each piece is fairly big in size and can easily be grasped, so you don’t have to worry about pieces being easily lost. Puzzle sets are also a great gift that you can give as a party favor or as a birthday present for anyone regardless of their age.

Activity Books

Sugar, spice, and everything nice are the very same ingredients chosen to create the perfect little girls and their titular coloring books. Despite being a popular franchise, most available activity and coloring books are fan made and designed with the love and care a true fan can only muster.

Reduce stress, kick back and relax while leafing through the pages of each activity and coloring book that feature scenes of Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup and Professor X in various settings. Other characters such as the Mayor, Ms. Bellum, Ms. Keane, the famous Talking Dog, Him, Mojo Jojo, The Gangreen Gang and the Amoeba Boys are also featured in different books.

Reading Collections

Several different books feature your favorite super-powered trio, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup saving the day by thwarting the evil plans of Mojo Jojo and Fuzzy Lumpkins. The mayor of Townsville even occasionally makes a cameo in some stories by asking for assistance. Each vintage book is a great gift to give to children or adults that both love the show and enjoy reading.

There are first edition prints in mint condition available, that are written by series creator and writer Craig McCracken in complete color with artwork by series illustrator, Lou Romano. While other stories feature Professor X creating his own superhero persona and the girls devising a way to save their party at the end of the day.

Play sets

Although nowadays, play sets are far less common and available for purchase, they are still a great toy option and collectors’ item that can be used by boy or girl fans of any age. In one build you can fly around and save the day with Bubble’s rainbow beam and battle against Princess Morbucks, while in another you can fight off Mojo Jojo with Blossom’s heat vision and Buttercup’s super strength in a versatile and action-packed Townsville set.

How much you can expect to spend on Powerpuff Girls toys

On the more affordable end of the price spectrum, puzzle sets, reading and activity books are cheaper and usually range from $10-$25 based on the quality and effort put into creating each design and whether or not it is considered a collectors’ item. Toys such as play sets and stuffed animals are naturally more expensive and can range anywhere from $15-$60 depending on the number of pieces in each play set build and the functionality of each plush.

Powerpuff Girls toy FAQ

Do Powerpuff Girls activity books have any cons?

A. Shipping time can be longer than usually depending on which artist you request a custom book from. Despite a longer turnaround time, all activity book pages are printed on premium quality paper, so you don’t have to worry about bleeding from markers or colored pencils. Measurements for books are 8.5 by 11 inches in most cases.

Are all Powerpuff Girls toy plushies interactive?

A. Depending on the manufacturer of your chosen plush, some dolls will have different technological capabilities like voice commands and record/playback options, while others will just be similar to a stuffed animal without any battery powered additions.

Are Powerpuff Girls toy play sets compatible with other designs?

A. All setups can be built together with other LEGO construction set designs and bricks for a completely new build. However, if an individual play set isn’t designed by LEGO you can still build out different sets with other ones even though their pieces won’t actually link together.

What are the best Powerpuff Girls toys to buy?

Top Powerpuff Girls toy

BeMyCrafts Powerpuff Girls Crochet Dolls

What you need to know: All three dolls are hand made and dressed in the girls’ signature striped dresses from the series’ 2016 reboot character designs.

What you’ll love: Sized at 6 inches each, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup are brought to life with soft vibrant acrylic yarn made from polyester which is hypoallergenic so it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. Each one is lightweight and can be carried around without any hassle and not cause arm fatigue.

What you should consider: Some users report that the colors of the dolls can vary in person than the ones pictured. Also, due to the yarn’s fragility, the dolls are not machine washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Powerpuff Girls toy for the money

Crocheted Mr. Octi Inspired Toy

What you need to know: On the show, Mr. Octi could always be seen being held in the arms of Bubbles and now you can have your very own. This four-legged octopus toy is made of ultra-soft, non-toxic, acrylic yarn that has felt eyes, nose and freckled spots sewn onto its body.

What you’ll love: It’s cute, fluffy and cozy enough to cuddle with while still being durable and easy to store. Upon request, a rattle can be inserted inside the toy for babies to play with and the yarn color can be changed for more customized orders.

What you should consider: Since this toy is made to order and not mass produced, you may have to wait a little longer for the seller to finish making it before you receive it in the mail.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth Checking Out

Mojo JoJo Jewelry Store Heist Play Set

What you need to know: This mini play set features a miniature Mojo Jojo action figure and a jewelry store set design.

What you’ll love: The entire set includes mini easter eggs and interactive baubles that can be used to build out your own play set story. You can also collect the brand’s other Powerpuff Girl action figures and play sets which all attach to each other for a bigger build.

What you should consider: Some complain that the Mojo Jojo action figure is bulky in its design and has a hard time staying put and in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.