First invented in 1973, sit and spin toys have become a classic household toy and are still popular today.

Which sit and spin toys are best?

Since they were first released in the 1970s, sit and spin toys have become a highly popular household toy. They appeal to a child’s active and energetic nature, providing endless fun across a wide range of ages. Any child will certainly enjoy the fun offered by a sit and spin toy, but there are several different types available. Those with classic designs like the Playskool Sit ‘n Spin are timeless and an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a sit and spin toy

Age

It is important to consider a child’s age while choosing a sit and spin toy. Like ride-on toys, age recommendations are important in distinguishing what toys require skills that toddlers and younger kids may not yet have. Sit and spins require a certain amount of balance and coordination that could be unsafe for very young children.

Styles

Sit and spin toys have come a long way since the 1970s and come in a variety of designs and formats. Different styles cater to different movements and sensory needs, so pick the one that is best for your child’s interests.

Size and weight

Most sit and spin toys, separately from an age recommendation, will also have a weight limit. Two children of the same age can have different weights and therefore may require a different toy. A child that is taller may not be able to sit on a sit and spin toy comfortably and may do better with one that they can stand on.

What to look for in a quality sit and spin toy

Durability

It is in a sit and spin toy’s nature to be played with roughly, so durability is an important factor to consider. Plastics like PVC help make toys stable and durable.

Versatility

Sit and spin toys are designed to be used for just that: sitting and spinning. While many children enjoy spinning all their energy out and will constantly revisit a sit and spin toy, others may get bored quickly. Some sit and spin toys offer designs that make it possible to engage in other types of imaginative play.

Features

Some sit and spin toys offer additional features that give them a fun twist.

Music: These sit and spin toys will require batteries and include a small speaker on the base that plays music while being spun.

Water: Intended for outdoor use, these sit and spin toys can be attached to a garden hose so that water squirts out from the wheel and sprinkler.

Dual seating: This design allows two children to sit at a time so they can spin together.

How much you can expect to spend on a sit and spin toy

Most sit and spin toys cost from $28â€“$40. These can have a classic design and can accommodate children of different ages and weights.

The most expensive sit and spin toys cost between $42â€“$90. These have additional features like music, water or dual seating.

Sit and spin toy FAQ

What is the weight limit on a sit and spin toy?

A: This depends on the age recommendation. Sit and spin toys meant exclusively for young kids will have a lower weight limit than those designed for older kids. Each sit and spin toy will detail its weight limit, so be sure to pick one in the right range for your child.

Can I use my sit and spin toy on the carpet?

A: While most sit and spin toys will work on a carpet, they are intended for use on hard floors and tend to spin more easily that way.

Are there any benefits to using sit and spin toys?

A: Sit and spin toys help children’s physical development. They encourage the use of large motor skills and core strength, and help improve balance and coordination.

What’s the best sit and spin toy to buy?

Top sit and spin toy

Playskool Sit ‘n Spin (Amazon Exclusive)

What you need to know: This classic sit and spin toy from Playskool will remind you of the days that you used one yourself.

What you’ll love: Kids get to control their speed by pulling the wheel to make the base spin, which helps develop balance, coordination and motor skills. Hours of fun spinning and giggling will tire out even the most energetic kids.

What you should consider: It works best on hard floors. Some reviewers claim their young kids had a hard time fitting on the seat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sit and spin toy for the money

Playzone-fit Twist ‘n Spin Ride-On

What you need to know: A slight twist on a classic toy, it can hold up to 150 pounds, making it perfect for both young and older children.

What you’ll love: This simple design includes a textured top for better grip and a base that spins all the way around. From either a sitting or standing position, this spinning toy is a great way to improve balance and core strength.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said their young children had a difficult time getting it to spin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MOLUK Bilibo

What you need to know: This versatile toy can be used to sit, spin and so much more, providing a limitless list of play options.

What you’ll love: The simple design and unique shape makes this the ultimate open-ended toy. It’s perfect for children that benefit from sensory stimulation: you can sit in it, stand on it, spin in it or stack them. It comes in an array of eye-catching colors.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say that it isn’t stable enough to keep a child upright while sitting in it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

