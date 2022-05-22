Which water table is best?

Your child will probably love playing with a water table, especially if they enjoy spending a long time in the bath or playing at the sink. Water tables offer hours of fun and entertainment while restricting water to a designated spot so your kids don’t accidentally flood your bathroom or soak the carpet. The Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table is a first-rate water table.

What to know before you buy a water table

Your child’s height

It’s essential to measure the height of the water table you’re considering to make sure that it’s neither too short nor too tall for your kid to play with comfortably. If you can’t find a water table that’s the appropriate height for your kid, it’s better to purchase a table that’s a little too high rather than one that’s too low.

If the water table is too low, your child will need to stoop, which is fairly comfortable. On the other hand, if the water table is too high, your child can simply use a step stool until they’re taller.

Age range

Read the product description for the water table you’re considering to figure out the suggested age range. Some water tables are meant for little kids, while others are designed for older kids and have a minimum age range of 5 or 6. The lowest suggested age for water tables is 1 year, but most water tables are suggested for children 2 years of age and older.

Water capacity

The water capacity depends on the water table. Some bigger water tables can hold up to 10 gallons of water, while smaller water tables can only hold 2 gallons of water. Smaller water tables are not quite as versatile and your child will easily grow out of them, so it’s a good idea to purchase a mid-size or large water table that your child can develop with.

What to look for in a quality water table

Number of kids

Think about how many kids will regularly be playing at the children’s water table. Make sure the water table is big enough for all the kids to play at the same time.

Tools and toys

High-quality water tables often come with toys, tools and accessories, like containers or buckets for scooping up and pouring water, water towers, water wheels, figurines, squirting toys, slides and shovels.

Water only vs. water and sand

Some water tables are divided into two different sections, including one section for sand and one for water. Water and sand tables can bring a beach experience to your home.

How much you can expect to spend on a water table

Water tables range in price from about $30-$150 depending on the durability, size and features. The most basic water tables go for about $30-$40, while midrange water tables cost about $40-$70 and high-end water tables vary in price from $70-$150.

Water table FAQ

Are there educational advantages to kids playing with water tables?

A. Yes, there are plenty of educational advantages to kids playing with water tables. It might seem like your children are simply splashing the water and having fun while they’re playing with the water table, but they’re learning at the same time.

One of the top benefits of water tables for young kids is that they can boost motor skills like their hand-eye coordination. Kids also subconsciously learn about the concepts of volume, gravity and water flow.

Can a water table boost a kid’s social skills?

A. Yes, kids playing together at a water table usually like to show one another what they’ve learned, so water tables can promote interaction. They can also boost their cooperation skills by working with one another to reach particular goals and playing made-up games with each other.

What should you do when your child needs accessories for the water table?

A. Your kids can use anything waterproof and durable as a water table accessory. For example, they can use a plastic cup as a bucket to scoop up and pour out water. They can also get creative and pretend that a plastic figurine or a rubber duck is a visitor to their water park.

What’s the best water table to buy?

Top water table

Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table

What you need to know: This sensory-rich water table from Step2 enables children to learn about cause and effect while they interact with it.

What you’ll love: This Step2 water table is big enough for several kids to play with the table and learn new social skills. The water table also includes some accessory toys and offers a rich visual and tactile experience.

What you should consider: You need to assemble this water table, but it’s not very hard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top water table for the money

Little Tikes Frog Pond Water Table

What you need to know: This solid and simple water table from Little Tikes comes with lots of accessories for engagement and fun at a low price.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive and well-made Little Tikes water table holds up to 7 gallons of water for games and fun. The water table also includes one fill cup, two floating lily pads, five frogs and table sides with launchers for the frogs.

What you should consider: This kids’ water table can easily stain from outdoor dirt and debris.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Children’s Factory Neptune Sand and Water Table

What you need to know: This high-quality and sturdy water table from Children’s Factory features both sand and water in a double basin.

What you’ll love: This Children’s Factory water table is on casters for easy transfer from one place to another. The water table also comes with a lid, resists rust and fits in well at home, at school or at a daycare center.

What you should consider: This kids’ water table is on the more expensive side compared to similar products from competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

