If you’ve ever found yourself strolling through countless aisles of baby toys and gear, wondering why there are so many options, you’re not alone. However, while some toys may seem frivolous or useless, toys are actually a valuable tool in your baby’s development.

Since babies don’t need a room overflowing with toys, it might be a challenge to choose only a few of the best toys for your baby girl. If you’re looking for a versatile toy that you can use throughout many developmental stages, the VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a baby girl toy

At what age can my baby play with toys?

Deciding the ideal time to introduce new toys to your baby is not only based on age but also developmental stages. You should also consider the benefit of a toy.

0 to 3 months : During the first few months of a baby’s life, they can’t see more than 12 inches in front of their face or differentiate colors. Books or toys with black and white contrasted images might interest your baby. However, it’s best to use your voice and face to play with your baby during this stage.

: During the first few months of a baby’s life, they can’t see more than 12 inches in front of their face or differentiate colors. Books or toys with black and white contrasted images might interest your baby. However, it’s best to use your voice and face to play with your baby during this stage. 3 to 6 months : Most babies will start holding their head up, reaching for toys and grasping toys during this stage. They are curious about toys and themselves. Simple toys like a rattle, activity gym or toy with a mirror are ideal at this age. They will also start to respond to musical toys.

: Most babies will start holding their head up, reaching for toys and grasping toys during this stage. They are curious about toys and themselves. Simple toys like a rattle, activity gym or toy with a mirror are ideal at this age. They will also start to respond to musical toys. 6 to 12 months: Babies will go through an abundance of developmental stages from 6 to 12 months, from sitting up to crawling to standing. A wooden activity box or walker are popular toys, along with stacking rings or blocks.

Benefits of baby girl toys

Cause and effect – When a baby pushes a button to get the music to play or winds up the lever until a doll pops out, they are learning cause and effect.

– When a baby pushes a button to get the music to play or winds up the lever until a doll pops out, they are learning cause and effect. Fine and gross motor skills – Any toy that has a switch to flip or a wheel to spin helps develop fine motor skills, while walkers and toys that help your baby pull themselves up assist in gross motor skills.

– Any toy that has a switch to flip or a wheel to spin helps develop fine motor skills, while walkers and toys that help your baby pull themselves up assist in gross motor skills. Development of senses – Toys are an excellent way to help babies develop their senses. For example, bright toys enhance their sight, musical toys for their hearing and toys with different textures help with touch.

What to look for in a quality baby girl toy

Safety

Safety is essential when considering toys for your baby. You should look for small pieces that can break off, sharp edges, toys with magnets or loose stuffing.

Colors

Toys with different colors will catch your baby’s eye and attention. This includes bright colors and contrasting colors like black and white.

Textures

A baby is learning everything for the first time, so textures are very important. Hard, soft and fuzzy are just some of the textures that will interest your baby.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby girl toy

Baby girl toys range widely in cost due to size, name brand and materials. You can expect to spend anywhere from $5-$200 on these toys.

Baby girl toy FAQ

Does my baby need bathtub toys?

A. No. Babies do not need to play with any toys while they’re taking a bath. However, toys can help keep babies engaged and distracted while getting washed. For example, a bathtub book, rattle or rubber duck are excellent bathtub toys. If you don’t have any toys but need something to distract your baby, you can even use a clean washrag.

Does my newborn baby need toys?

A. No. Newborn babies can’t see very far in front of them or grasp anything, so toys aren’t crucial for infants. Instead, focus on talking to them and showing different facial expressions to keep their attention.

What are the best baby girl toys to buy?

Top baby girl toy

VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker

What you need to know: With features that you can use while sitting or standing, this versatile walker is ideal for various ages.

What you’ll love: Not only does this toy have a removable activity panel to make it easy for young babies to use, but it also turns into a walker. It also features various activities for musical and creativity and motor skill development.

What you should consider: While the wheels have a slow setting, there isn’t a way to completely lock the wheels, so it could roll away while the baby is trying to stand up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby girl toy for the money

Sassy Stacks of Circles STEM Learning Toy

What you need to know: Small yet mighty, these stacks of circles promote early STEM learning, improve hand-eye coordination and strengthen fine motor skills.

What you’ll love: This learning toy features eight stacking rings, with each ring being a unique size, texture and weight to work on numerous skills. They’re also easy to grasp and colorful.

What you should consider: This toy is small and best suited for babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Battat Farm Animals Wooden Activity Cube

What you need to know: This five-sided wooden activity center offers enough excitement to keep babies occupied and learning for hours.

What you’ll love: The five different sides feature farm-themed spinners, a zigzag racetrack, a bead maze, doors to open and mix-and-match animal puzzles. The sturdy wooden construction is ideal for babies learning to stand.

What you should consider: If a small piece breaks off, it could become a choking hazard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

