Sometimes referred to as self-balancing scooters, hoverboards are two-wheeled mobility devices that use sensors to keep the rider upright. They are a fun and unique way to transport yourself from A to B, but traditional models are fairly limited by the types of surface that they can perform upon. If you wish to enjoy your hoverboard in the great outdoors, unfettered by holes in the road, uneven surfaces and loose stones or gravel, then you might consider an off-road hoverboard.

What are the features of a hoverboard for rough terrain?

Crucially, most all-terrain hoverboards have wheels of over 6.5 inches in diameter and are on average around 2 inches larger than their standard counterpart. Aside from having larger wheels, another factor that contributes to off-road performance is the tire type. Off-road tires usually have deeper treads with better shock-absorbent properties than road-going tires. They are usually pneumatic and often tubeless in their construction, and never-flat options are also common.

Hoverboards for rough terrain have higher-wattage motors than standard models. These are usually configured as dual motors of over 250 watts each. It is unlikely that you’ll find an off-road hoverboard that has fewer than 500 watts of power overall. When it comes to off-road use, the more wattage, the better. Therefore, you will need sufficient battery power to provide enough range. Batteries are predominantly lithium-ion and provide between 7 and 15 miles of use per charge. As a rule, the better the battery quality, the longer the range and the quicker the charging speed. Charging should take around 2-3 hours to full capacity, and run time is usually up to 2 hours at the hoverboard’s optimum speed.

Hoverboard for rough terrain considerations

Most hoverboards for rough terrain are heavier than their on-road equivalents. This is due to their larger electric motors and battery capacity and their overall greater scale. As off-road hoverboards weigh around 30 pounds, they cannot be considered easily portable when not in use. Some come with a fitted carrying case, which makes life easier and protects the unit while in transit.

Your choice of hoverboard should carry the UL2272 certificate to ensure its charging system, battery and drive train are safe to use. This also ensures that it meets fire and water safety requirements. You should use your hoverboard away from traffic and other dangers and supervise children at all times. Remember that due to their lithium-ion batteries, hoverboards are not generally allowed on flights. However, sometimes they are allowed as checked baggage, and sometimes the battery must first be removed. In any case, you should check with your airline before you travel.

Segway Ninebot

Segway was the brand that made self-balancing vehicles popular, and they’ve carried on the tradition with the Ninebot. It is notable for its vertical bar, which allows greater maneuverability using the lower legs. At the same time, its companion app tracks battery life and controls various functions, including its taillights and wheel-lock. Its wheels are larger than average at 10.5 inches, and it carries you over 13 miles at a steady 10 miles per hour with its powerful 800-watt output. Finally, at just 28 pounds, it is very light for its size, although it is not as portable as some smaller models.

Gyroor Warrior

At under $350, the Warrior is a great budget option for both kids and adults. It can handle bumpy terrain with its perfectly-adequate 8.5-inch wheels and even lights the way with powerful LED lights on its front edge. Also, the built-in Bluetooth speaker adds some in-house entertainment as it carries you up to 9.5 miles at almost 10 miles per hour. In addition, the batteries take less than 2 hours to fully charge, and there is a child mode to restrict the hoverboard to a safer speed.

Swagtron T6

The T6 is a heavy-duty option with 10-inch radius wheels that are capable of handling extreme off-road conditions. Typically for a high-end option, the companion app is excellent and controls many of its features, including the built-in Bluetooth speakers. Moreover, its tires are very chunky and have a tubeless construction, which is reassuringly durable. The rest of the board is mostly tough ABS plastic and aluminum, and it is strong enough to carry weights of up to 420 pounds.

Tomoloo V2

While its performance is average when compared to some of its more expensive counterparts, the Tomoloo V2 shouldn’t be overlooked in terms of value for money. Some stand-out features include stereo Bluetooth speakers and a comprehensive app to control lights, sensitivity and speed. The top speed is adequate at just under 10 miles per hour, and its range is just under 10 miles. Reassuringly for a budget model, it carries the UL2722 safety certification, and it performs well when carrying weights of up to 265 pounds.

EpikGo Off-Road

As a company, EpikGo takes safety concerns very seriously, and its product line is among the most stringently tested of all hoverboard manufacturers. While its top speed is a little underwhelming at just 8 miles per hour, its 10-mile range and 8.5-inch wheels are fairly standard. One thing it does have is plenty of torque, with dual 400-watt motors, despite its relatively lightweight of just 26 pounds.

Gotrax SRX Pro

If you are looking for an inexpensive hoverboard for rough terrain that doesn’t compromise on build quality, look no further than the SRX Pro. This is a lightweight option at 26.5 pounds, with 500 watts of power. It has a range of 7.5 miles on a 3-hour charge and tops out at 7.5 miles per hour. While these stats are not exactly awe-inspiring, there’s still lots of fun to be had at an affordable price.

Xpirit 8.5-Inch Off-Road

This model from Xpirit has unique infinity wheels, which have illuminated hubs as well as LED headlamps that add to its overall aesthetic. Also, it charges fully in 2-3 hours and can support up to 264 pounds in weight. Its maximum speed is only 6 miles per hour, making this better suited to children and young adults, but it does have 8.5-inch solid all-terrain wheels and climbs at angles of up to 15 degrees.

