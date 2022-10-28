In the original mythology, the Gorgon Medusa not only had snakes for hair, but also had wings. Most costumes now omit this detail.

Which Medusa costume is best?

Medusa, the Greek mythological monster who could freeze anyone into a lifeless block of stone, has fascinated the world’s imagination in times ancient and modern. Since she was also the victim of cruelty at the hands of men, beheaded and used as a weapon, she has additionally become a moving symbol of righteous rage.

No matter what draws you to Medusa, dressing in her image â€” snakes for hair and all â€” is a classic look for costume parties, Halloween or cosplaying. For a stunning children’s size Medusa costume, the Amscan Girls Medusa Costume is a sure bet.

What to know before you buy a Medusa costume

Adult vs. children sizes

Are you buying for yourself, or for a child? Some costumes have adult and child sizes for the same design, but most are available only in one size range or the other. Adult sizes tend to be more revealing and tight, though there are versions that aren’t so spicy. Child sizes typically range from 6 to 14 years old.

Fabric material

Most costume manufacturers use synthetic fibers for their products, including rayon and polyester. Natural fibers such as cotton and linen are more breathable, but more expensive and rarer to find.

Accent details

Detail pieces to go with your costume may include jewelry, hair accessories, wigs, shoes, a matching bag and other accents to highlight aspects of Medusa’s lore. The more you include, the more people will be likely to recognize what you’re dressing up as â€” just be sure not to overdo it and load up with too many accessories.

What to look for in a quality Medusa costume

Attention to character details

Some Medusa costumes include the bare basics of the character: a simple, perhaps revealing, dress and a snake wig. To go the extra mile, look for dresses with cuts that channel the character’s Greek roots, gold serpent-shaped jewelry, and perhaps strap sandals for a complete look. A fake snake prop to carry would also make for a fun conversation starter.

Quality of the fabric

It can be hard to tell how sweaty or itchy a garment will become after you’ve worn it for hours. Choose safe, breathable fabrics, including cotton, instead of cheaper artificial fibers such as rayon, which can make wearers overheat easily. This can help keep you comfortable all day (or night) long.

Durability

While fast fashion may save you some cash right now, it’s worth getting a costume you can wear again and again. Durable costumes will save you money in the long run and are more environmentally conscious than a one-and-done outfit.

How much you can expect to spend on a Medusa costume

Medusa costumes cost $20-$100. The quality of the fabrics and design and the number of included accessories can all increase the price.

Medusa costume FAQ

How do I make a Medusa costume more cold-weather-friendly without ruining the look?

A. For added warmth, consider adding a cape to your outfit, or wearing tights underneath. You can also wear a pair of gloves that matches the color of your frock to maintain the look.

What else can I do to have the best Medusa costume?

A. Part of Medusa’s lore centers on the fact that, besides freezing men to stone, she was unexpectedly beautiful â€” a femme fatale of sorts. Smoky-eyed makeup is a perfect way to accent this part of the costume. On the other hand, if you’d like to channel more of Medusa’s serpentine vibes, choose metallic gold eyeshadow with a blue or green lipstick.

What’s the best Medusa costume to buy?

Top Medusa costume

Amscan Girls Medusa Costume

What you need to know: Made for girls size 12 to 14, this is a thrilling Halloween costume.

What you’ll love: There’s a stylish dark green dress that features an open sleeve and a gold mesh on one side, plus a headband with attached serpent accessories. The cut of the dress channels Medusa’s Greek roots gorgeously.

What you should consider: Unless you’re quite petite, this costume won’t fit adults or teenagers. It may be too thin for cold nights, given the light material and open sleeve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Medusa costume for the money

Megartico Halloween Adult Medusa Costume

What you need to know: This Medusa outfit kit comes with quite a bit of attention to detail.

What you’ll love: It includes not only a vibrant green dress but also a snake headband, wrist wrap and necklace, details that will help you stand out from the crowd. It’s made with polyester so it’s stretchy and easy to clean.

What you should consider: The headband is a bit flimsy and may break if you drop it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

California Costumes Medusa Queen of the Gorgons Costume

What you need to know: This glamorous adult take on the Medusa costume will flatter your figure.

What you’ll love: It comes with a dress, a mesh top and a striking snake headpiece. Customers like that the size chart is accurate so you can buy online without worrying about having not tried it on.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side and may be out of some people’s budget range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

