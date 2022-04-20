Which ‘Frozen’ figurine is best?

Few films can capture the hearts of both children and adults the way “Frozen” did. Since the first film’s release back in 2013, the movie franchise has become a cultural phenomenon.

Figurines are a fun way to put tiny versions of all the “Frozen” characters in your child’s hands. If you’re ready to start a collection, try the Disney “Frozen II” Pop Adventures Surprise Blind Boxes. One of 12 high-quality, detailed figurines comes wrapped in a crystal-shaped box that doesn’t reveal which character you’re going to get.

What to know before you buy a ‘Frozen’ figurine

Types of ‘Frozen’ figurines

“Frozen” figurines, which are about 2-5 inches tall and made of plastic, are usually designed to be used as either cake toppers or toys.

Cake topper figurines are generally for decorative purposes, such as placing on birthday cakes and other festive displays. These are likely to feature a plastic base to keep them standing upright. Typically, they won’t have movable parts.

are generally for decorative purposes, such as placing on birthday cakes and other festive displays. These are likely to feature a plastic base to keep them standing upright. Typically, they won’t have movable parts. Figurines made to be played with, on the other hand, typically include more details. They are more likely to come with movable heads and joints and may even feature fun accessories, such as removable capes or tiny sleds.

‘Frozen’ characters

Many famous characters emerged from the “Frozen” franchise, notably Elsa and Anna, the royal sisters of Arendelle. If you’re buying a “Frozen” figurine for your child, it’s good to find out which princess they like the best. Some children have an affinity for one more than the other.

However, plenty of other memorable characters make for excellent figurines. For example, there are figurines of the comical snowman Olaf, the lovable ice harvester Kristoff and the loyal reindeer Sven.

Age of the recipient

Figurines are generally more miniature than the average doll, so they’re not suitable for small children. Some figurines also come with small accessories that can be a choking hazard for younger children. Most “Frozen” toys are appropriate for children over 3 years old, but you should check the label to confirm.

What to look for in a quality ‘Frozen’ figurine

Packs

You can buy figurines one at a time, but you’re most likely to find them sold as a pack to get the most bang for your buck. Many collections and play sets come with several figurines and other accessories. This allows children to recreate scenes from the movies or pose them in a group for a more charming display.

Outfits and accessories

Many “Frozen” figurine sets come with characters sporting their signature outfits as they appear in the films. If you’re shopping for a child, be sure to find out whether they prefer the outfits from “Frozen” or “Frozen II,” as this can make a big difference to some children.

Basic figurines and sets are usually less expensive. While more comprehensive ones featuring stylish outfits and additional accessories cost more, many find the extra details worth it.

Collectible toys

Most “Frozen” toys are for children and, therefore, inexpensive, but there are exclusive figurines meant solely for collection purposes. If you’re buying a toy for a child, it’s best to steer clear of expensive toys that can be ruined.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Frozen’ figurine

You can find miniature figurines sold individually for $4 or $5, but most come in a set for $20-$50. However, collectible or special edition “Frozen” figurines can cost up to $100.

‘Frozen’ figurine FAQ

Who is more popular: Elsa or Anna?

A. The endless debate over who is more popular is frankly unsolvable, but it’s a matter of preference. Both characters have unique traits that make them more relatable or likable, depending on who you ask.

How can I tell if the characters are from ‘Frozen’ or ‘Frozen II’?

A. It should be clearly labeled on the box. To “Frozen” fans, whether they get an Elsa wearing the costumes from the first or second movie can make a big difference in their overall enjoyment of the figurines.

What’s the best ‘Frozen’ figurine to buy?

Top ‘Frozen’ figurine

Disney “Frozen II” Pop Adventures Surprise Blind Box

What you need to know: Each 2 1/4-inch figurine comes wrapped in a crystal-shaped box that doesn’t reveal which of the 12 characters in the series you might get.

What you’ll love: Kids love trying to collect all 12. The figurines can sit or stand and feature movable arms; some come with removable capes. The box includes confetti to add to the surprise. The series includes Elsa, Anna, Queen Iduna, Olaf, Kristoff, General Mattias, Honeymaren and Ryder.

What you should consider: You may get the same character more than once if you try to collect them all.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Frozen’ figurine for the money

Disney “Frozen” and “Frozen II” Mega Figure Set

What you need to know: If your child is a fan of both films, this set has 10 of the main characters from each.

What you’ll love: The set includes a total of 20 figurines, including the evil Prince Hans, Kristoff as a boy, ice monster Marshmallow and the jolly Oaken. They range in height from 1 1/2 inches to over 5 inches.

What you should consider: Some reported that the figurines came with minor imperfections.

Where to buy: Sold on Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney “Frozen II” Deluxe Figure Play Set

What you need to know: This pack comes with 10 figurines up to 4 1/2 inches tall of the most beloved “Frozen II” characters and works as both a playset and cake topper.

What you’ll love: It includes highly detailed figurines of characters from “Frozen II,” including Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, the Nokk, General Mattias and Yelena. Anna and Elsa’s figures come with different costumes for mixing and matching.

What you should consider: The figures come attached to stands and are not posable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

