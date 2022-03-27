Which Avengers toy is best?

Endless fun and enjoyment can be had when you embrace your favorite characters and heroes from pop culture right at home. While the Avengers have long been championed by ardent comic book fans, the last decade has seen the superheroes explode in popularity due to the success of film and TV franchises.

Avengers toys are ubiquitous and incredibly varied, appealing to fans of all ages. The LEGO Marvel Avengers Helicarrier is an exciting and involved build for creatives young and old, but there are many more types of toys and characters to embrace for all interests, ages and play styles.

What to know before you buy an Avengers toy

Type

Toys come in a variety of forms, from interactive options to those that should be put on display. The most common Avengers toys take the form of action figures that allow fans to move and position figurines of various sizes, recreating famous scenes or simply having them adorn a shelf or desk.

Vehicles are somewhat similar to action figures as they allow fans to play solo or with friends, incorporating other toys to create elaborate scenes. Plush toys are similarly popular: they offer some interactivity but provide comfort and work well as decorations as well. Toys may also take the form of board games, video games, card games or role-playing attire. Check out the Avengers toys buying guide from BestReviews for more info.

Inspiration

It’s important to note that the Avengers characters may take different forms in toys. That’s because their comic book appearance tends to be different from how they are portrayed in film and TV. If buying a gift for someone, it’s worthwhile knowing if they are fans of the comics, the films or both.

Characters

The Avengers comprise a wide range of characters. In the films, the group initially features Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye. Both in the comics and in the films, however, the group grows to include Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Black Panther and many others. The Avengers are fairly diverse, with men and women from various backgrounds of various ages and orientations.

What to look for in a quality Avengers toy

Collectibles

Some Avengers toys are purely meant for display. These may be highly detailed and realistic action figures that come with a stand or artistic creations that should be hung on a wall or set on a shelf.

Vinyl Funko Pop! toys are popular collectibles. These 4-inch figurines feature large heads and eyes and are modeled after a range of characters in pop culture, including the Avengers. Most of them are offered in several different outfits and looks based on their many appearances in comics, film and TV, which means if you’re a fan of Iron Man, there are many options from which to choose.

Articulation

When it comes to action figures, detail is just as important as articulation, which determines how and where an action figure can move. Simple action figures may only feature a couple points, perhaps at the shoulders or waist. More elaborate options may include five or even 10 points of articulation, which offers increased movement and more creative expression during playtime. Those with no points of articulation are typically not meant to be played with, but instead put on display.

Age range

Avengers toys are made for all ages, with safe and colorful toys made for toddlers, who likely aren’t too familiar with many superheroes, as well as options for adult fans as well. While it’s important not to overwhelm young ones with advanced toys above their age range, most toys don’t really have an upper age limit. If you’re an adult fan of the Avengers, embrace the toys you desire.

How much you can expect to spend on an Avengers toy

Avengers toys vary in price spending on the type. Most action figures and plushies cost between $10-$30, while LEGO sets can range from $50-$100. Vinyl Funko toys cost around $15.

Avengers toy FAQ

Are Avengers toys educational?

A. Playtime for children allows for mental and physical growth. It can foster motor skills, social skills and emotional intelligence. Some toys, particularly LEGOs, require patience, dedication and planning. What’s more, owning toys can instill a sense of responsibility, as youngsters will want to take care of their possessions.

In terms of Avengers specifically, each character may resonate with a child due to their prevailing traits, whether they find success with their intellect, passion or determination.

Which popular characters are not part of the Avengers?

A. As the Avengers are part of Marvel Comics, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman of DC fame are not members. Depending on who you ask, the Guardians of the Galaxy are not considered Avengers but instead are their own group of interstellar heroes. However, most heroes fighting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are considered Avengers by casual fans. Loki and Thanos aren’t Avengers, but the heroes do need villains to face off against, so they may be included in toys as well.

What’s the best Avengers toy to buy?

Top Avengers toy

LEGO Marvel Avengers Helicarrier

What you need to know: This is a comprehensive, colorful LEGO build that features a range of exciting characters and welcomes kids and adults alike.

What you’ll love: It features over 1,200 pieces and seven minifigs, including Black Widow, Iron Man and Thor. A large MODOK figurine to battle is included. This build is great for interaction as well as display.

What you should consider: It is pricey and many of the accessories may be easy to lose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Avengers toy for the money

Hasbro Marvel Hulk vs. Abomination

What you need to know: This pair of detailed, interactive action figures are fun to play with or simply collect.

What you’ll love: You get two 6-inch action figures in Hulk and his nemesis Abomination that have nine points of articulation.

What you should consider: This set is inspired by a video game, not the films or comics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Playskool Heroes Captain American Jungle Squad

What you need to know: Colorful and durable, this set of six Avengers is geared towards younger fans.

What you’ll love: Made from a trusted name in kids’ toys, these Avengers are suitable for toddlers. The set features Iron Man and Black Panther, among others. The arms and legs move.

What you should consider: They are small in size and will lose value as kids age.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

