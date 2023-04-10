Which Barbie doll clothes are best?

Since Barbie arrived on the scene in the ’50s, she has had more than 200 careers, as a fashion model, astronaut, ballerina, scientist, lifeguard, firefighter and many more. For each role, there are clothes that go with it so she’s dressed appropriately for her work.

Regardless of her job, Barbie also needs clothes for leisure and recreation on the weekends, nights out on the town and vacation getaways. If you are looking for Barbie clothes that come in their very own closet, take a look at the Ecore Fun Fashion Doll Wardrobe Closet with Clothing and Accessories. The double doors close so you can carry it by the handle.

What to know before you buy Barbie doll clothes

Many companies other than Mattel manufacture clothes for Barbie dolls. Some do not mention her name, so look for clothing designed to fit dolls 11.5 inches tall.

Barbie’s career categories

In each of her many roles, Barbie needs work clothes specific to the job.

Arts and the media: Barbie needs clothes for roles as actress, artist, circus performer, dancer, fashion designer, film producer, musician, news anchor, photographer and more.

Business: Barbie has been a barista, business owner, cashier, pet groomer, waitress and a sales rep for Mary Kay and Avon.

Education: Barbie has taught many subjects, including art, ballet, English, Spanish, music, aerobics, swimming and yoga.

Medicine: Barbie's been a pediatrician, surgeon, dentist, optometrist, nurse, veterinarian, paramedic and animal rescuer.

Military: While serving her country in uniform, Barbie has been in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines as a soldier, pilot, paratrooper and medic.

Politics: Barbie has not only been a fundraiser and managed political campaigns, but also has been an ambassador and a candidate for president and vice-president of the United States.

Public service: In addition to being a judge, Barbie has been a police officer, detective, park ranger, lifeguard and firefighter.

Science, technology, engineering and math: Many of Barbie's newest roles are in the STEM fields that have traditionally been dominated by males. Barbie has been an architect, astronaut, chemist, marine biologist, microbiologist, paleontologist, wildlife conservationist and zoologist. She's even trained dolphins and orcas at Sea World.

Transportation: Barbie's been a pilot and a flight attendant, a Formula One and NASCAR race car driver, a train conductor and a travel agent.

Sports: Barbie not only plays sports for fun, but is so athletic that she's been an Olympic figure skater, gymnast, skateboarder, skier, surfer and swimmer. She's played baseball, basketball, golf, hockey, tennis and volleyball in addition to being a bowler, boxer and even a matador.

Miscellaneous: As if all those things are not enough, Barbie has also been a beekeeper, construction worker, drum majorette, magician, maid, spy, superhero — and a cat burglar.

What to look for in quality Barbie doll clothes

Quality

In the highly competitive world of clothing and accessories, providing wardrobes for the 100 Barbie dolls sold around the world each minute is a big business. Some companies cut corners to cut costs, so read the reviews to see what experiences others have had.

Accessories

For afternoons at the poolside, Barbie is going to need more than sandals, a swimsuit and a fashionable cover-up. Look for accessories such as a wide-brim hat and sunglasses to protect her from harmful ultraviolet rays, playful costume jewelry, a portable music player and a tall, cool drink with a paper parasol.

How much you can expect to spend on Barbie doll clothes

Single and double outfits cost $10 to $20. The cost of most clothing sets with dozens of items is also $10 to $20.

Barbie doll clothes FAQ

How tall is the real Barbie?

A. Barbie is made to a 1-to-6 scale. As the doll is 11.5 inches tall, this works out to a real-life Barbie who is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

How do Barbie’s clothes attach?

A. Much of the fun for kids who play with Barbies is changing their clothes. Look for clothing that attaches and detaches easily, with hook and loop closures to avoid the problems with lost buttons, broken strings and jammed zippers. Also look for stretchable fabrics, less likely to tear and pull apart at the seams.

What are the best Barbie doll clothes to buy?

Top Barbie doll clothes

Ecore Fun Fashion Doll Wardrobe Closet with Clothing and Accessories

What you need to know: You can take this 12-inch-tall closet and all the clothes in it with you on trips and play dates by closing the doors and carrying it by the handle.

What you’ll love: You get 10 dresses, slacks and tops on hangers, all crafted from elastic material with Velcro closures. The built-in custom shelves are filled with 10 shoes, 10 bags and 10 necklaces in all the colors of the rainbow, and there is a heart-shaped mirror on the door.

What you should consider: The illustration implies a doll is included but it’s not.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Barbie doll clothes for the money

Enocht Joyfun 48-Piece Clothes and Accessories Set

What you need to know: You can help Barbie pack these clothes for that long vacation she earned with all her hard work.

What you’ll love: You get tops and pants outfits and fashion dresses for daytime wear, bikinis for poolside lounging and party dresses for nights out on the town. All are made of elastic material and attach with Velcro strips. You also get 10 clothes hangers and 10 pairs of shoes from sandals to knee-high boots.

What you should consider: The fabric on some of the clothing is thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Barbie Be a Fashion Designer Doll Dress-Up Kit

What you need to know: You can design your own dresses for Barbie with this 150-piece design and decoration kit that includes a Barbie-sized dress form.

What you’ll love: You use the included ribbons, bows, glitter, jewels, flowers, hearts, stars and other fun accessories to make your own stunning creations. Kids peel these colorful stickers off the waxed sheets and stick them on instead of sewing.

What you should consider: The stickiness of the stickers wears off after several uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

