Green Lantern has been a mainstay of DC Comics for decades and has been featured in Lego animated movies. The forthcoming HBO series “Green Lantern Corps” should boost the character’s popularity in merchandising, including Lego.

Which Lego Green Lantern is best?

The Green Lantern Corps is a 3 billion-year-old law-enforcement agency in the DC Comics universe. The many members are known as Green Lanterns, and several have become popular characters in the comics.

Green Lanterns have also been supporting characters in many Lego animated movies. As a result, they’ve featured in some Lego sets, too. The upcoming HBO series “Green Lantern Corps” will feature several popular Green Lanterns, so expect more Lego sets to follow.

For now, the best Lego Green lantern set to buy is undoubtedly the Lego DC Comics Superheroes Green Lantern vs. Sinestro kit.

What to know before you buy a Lego Green Lantern

Character rarity

For now, Green Lantern sets are at a minimum. Some rarer sets that have been discontinued can be found with some searching. Check out specialist websites and auctions to seek them out. The expected popularity of “Green Lantern Corps” on HBO should see Lego fans being given more to choose from.

Age range recommendation

Lego is one toy where the manufacturer’s age recommendations should be adhered to. Lego sets consist of many small parts that are potential choking hazards. Lego Duplo kits are excellent for young children below the recommended age for regular Legos. These bricks are much larger and impossible to fit into tiny mouths.

Budget

Most Lego sets are pretty expensive, and the purpose of Lego is to create bigger worlds by buying more sets. It’s challenging to build an extensive Lego collection if operating on a small budget. Bargains can be found if you shop around, but generally, it’s expensive. You can estimate the value you’re getting in a Lego set by noting its dimensions and the number of pieces included.

What to look for in a quality Lego Green Lantern

Fun

Most of the pleasure in Legos is in the building. Smaller kits are easy to build and don’t require much building time, while more extensive kits require more patience and concentration. Legos are a great toy if your child is creative and loves to build. Joining a newly created set with other constructions is a joy for any Lego fan. The more sets owned, the more variations of buildings and vehicles that can be made. Just remember to keep the instructions for each set so that the original one can be rebuilt later.

Accessories and characters

Each superhero invariably has his own accessories, and Green Lantern is no different. Any Green Lantern should have an iconic power ring that gives him his superpowers and, at times, a colored lantern.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Green Lantern

Depending on availability, several different Green Lantern mini-figures can be found for under $10 or up to $30. The most popular building sets can be found in the $60-$100 range.

Lego Green Lantern FAQ

Are Legos worth the high price?

A. Legos are costly, but they’re one of the most fun toys around. Children can boost their creativity skills by merging Lego bricks from different sets and creating new and fantastic worlds through their imaginations. However, cognitive skills can also be developed by following the instructions. In addition to this, the sense of achievement when completing complex building tasks is second to none and boosts confidence.

Can Legos be a good investment?

A. Yes, they can, especially when purchasing discontinued sets. Sets that are being prepared for this can be found on the Lego website, and buying at the right moment can be profitable. However, the pack shouldn’t be opened or played with to maximize its valuation. Maintaining the unopened pack’s pristine condition is also vital. Investors should be prepared to send back any package that doesn’t arrive in perfect condition from online retailers. Store the pack at room temperature and avoid strong sunlight.

What’s the best Lego Green Lantern to buy?

Top Lego Green Lantern

Lego DC Comics Superheroes Green Lantern vs. Sinestro

What you need to know: This is the only easily available Lego set exclusively featuring Green Lantern and is aimed at children from 6 years old.

What you’ll love: The 174-piece kit includes a nifty “super-jumper” space Batman, as well as Green Lantern and Sinestro mini-figures. The constructed spaceship measures 7 by 6 inches in width and is 1.5 inches high. It features two stud shooters and two spring-loaded shooters.

What you should consider: There are no power rings on the mini-figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Green Lantern for the money

Lego DC Universe Ultrabuild Green Lantern

What you need to know: This is a subtheme of Lego Technic and is suitable for children from 6 years old.

What you’ll love: This Green Lantern is constructed from buildable parts that aren’t traditional Lego bricks. It can be collected alongside other DC characters such as Joker and Batman. Merging the pieces from other characters in this line can also create hybrids, which could be fun for the imaginative builder.

What you should consider: Once constructed, this figure is mainly used for display purposes, so younger kids may lose interest quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego DC Superheroes Green Lantern Mini-figure

What you need to know: This Simon Baz iteration of Green Lantern will appeal to collectors.

What you’ll love: The accessories on this mini-figure are very appealing. Simon Baz has his lantern and power ring. He can be collected alongside other Green Lantern characters such as Jessica Cruz, Sinestro and the rarer John Stewart. Other DC superheroes can be collected in this set of six random heroes.

What you should consider: This is only a mini-figure and doesn’t come with any buildable extras.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.