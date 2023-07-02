What are the best gift ideas for 7-year-olds?

Every child has different interests, passions and dispositions, which can make finding the perfect gift for a 7-year-old tricky. Whether they’re into sports, art, music, science or some combination of it all, the best toys for children are the ones that will engage their senses, spark their imagination and work their critical thinking skills.

From building sets that foster creativity to educational games that bring the whole family to the table, here are some wow-worthy picks the 7-year-old in your life is sure to enjoy.

Shop this article: Magna-Tiles Clear Colors 100-Piece Set, Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaurs and National Geographic Science Magic Kit

11 best toys for 7-year-olds

Magna-Tiles Clear Colors 100-Piece Set

An incredibly open-ended STEM toy, Magna-Tiles, are magnetic building blocks that are excellent for kids of all ages. This set comes with 100 pieces of translucent tiles that players can snap together to build cubes, rocket ships, pyramids and more. The tiles don’t just help inspire endless creations but also spark a child’s budding imagination. Durable, safe and built to last for years, they’re expensive but truly worth the investment.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaurs

If you know a little one who’s passionate about all things prehistoric, this Lego Creator set is just the right gift for them. The three-in-one set comes with all the blocks needed to build a triceratops, T. rex or pterodactyl. It also comes with detailed instructions for assembling the dinos and is designed for kids between 7 and 12 years.

Sold by Amazon

National Geographic Science Magic Kit

This exciting science kit offers the best of both worlds by combining magic tricks with chemistry experiments. It’s got everything you need to conduct 20 unique science experiments that double as magic tricks. Kids can create square bubbles, make snow appear out of nowhere, change the color of water or make a coin float. The detailed guide features kid-friendly instructions for each experiment as well as fascinating facts and insight into the science at work.

Sold by Amazon

Razor E100 Electric Scooter

Electric scooters are more popular than ever right now, with more traditional ones taking a back seat. This model from Razor hits the sweet spot between price, performance and power, especially for younger riders. It can go up to 10 mph, which is fast enough to be thrilling but not too fast for young kids. The scooter comes in a wide variety of colors, so you can find one that suits your style. It also features a hand-operated front brake and twist-grip acceleration controls.

Sold by Amazon

Elenco Snap Circuits Junior

The Snap Circuits Junior kit is a great way to introduce kids as young as seven to the world of electrical energy in a safe and fun way. This kit includes 30 color-coded parts and user-friendly instructions to help kids build up to 100 different electrical projects, including simple light switches, clap-activated music circuits, a flashing light and an adjustable volume siren. All of the parts in this kit snap together without the need for tools or soldering, making it safe for kids to use either by themselves or with minimal supervision.

Sold by Amazon

Franklin Sports Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal

This portable soccer goal brings soccer action to any backyard or training field in a matter of seconds. Fun and easy to both set up and pack away, this goal is perfect for one kid or a crowd. It’s also exceptionally durable and weather-resistant, making it ideal for frequent action. All you need to do is add a soccer ball, and you’re ready for nonstop fun. This one’s super light as well and comes in four sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug World Map Floor Puzzle

Map puzzles can help children learn and remember their geography. This floor puzzle comes with 33 easy-to-assemble puzzle pieces and is a wonderful way to teach kids some basic geography. It lets your 7-year-old explore the world while learning the location, names and shapes of all the continents and major oceans. Designed in a wildlife theme, it also depicts what kind of animals live on each of the continents.

Sold by Amazon

Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad

This tracing pad makes the perfect gift for young and budding artists. The kit comes with over 100 traceable images that children can mix and match to create their own designs, plus the backlight makes tracings easy to see, no matter the setting. It also comes with all the art supplies kids need, including a graphite pencil, colored pencils, tracing sheets and blank paper.

Sold by Amazon

“A Quick History of the Universe” by Clive Gifford

If you know a little person with a love for reading or a passion for space, this cleverly illustrated book takes a whistle-stop tour of the universe, starting with the Big Bang and bringing us right up to the present day. It’s packed with fun cartoons and facts and tackles complex concepts and mysteries of the universe in a simple and concise way.

Sold by Amazon

Mattel Games Blokus

Blokus is a fantastic strategy game for the whole family. It takes less than a minute to learn and offers fun challenges for all age groups. Each player takes turns placing their pieces on the board, and each piece must touch another of the same color, but only at the corners. The game teaches young kids the art of strategy and critical thinking while building and developing their spatial reasoning and problem-solving skills.

Sold by Amazon

Hola Music Soprano Ukulele Bundle

If your child enjoys music, the ukulele is one of the best string instruments for young kids to learn. It’s not just perfect for their little hands but also a fairly easy way to enter the world of music or get started with their music lessons. This starter pack is well-priced for beginners and offers two free months of uke lessons, a strap, a tote bag and several picks. It also comes in a variety of bright colors so that kids can pick a favorite.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Esha Saxena writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.