Which Marvel action figure is best?

Marvel has been publishing comic books since the 1930s, but it wasn’t until the first Iron Man film in 2008 that the company emerged as a massive multimedia franchise. Today there are dozens of films, TV series and video games based on Marvel characters.

The franchise has also produced countless toys and action figures, and finding the best one could be an overwhelming prospect. That said, if you want an intricately designed figurine inspired by the comics, check out the Marvel Avengers Deluxe Black Panther Action Figure.

What to know before you buy a Marvel action figure

MCU vs. comic books

When shopping for action figures or any Marvel toy, consider whether you want a product from the classic comic books or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (often abbreviated as the MCU). Comic book action figures usually come with brighter outfits and boast somewhat simplistic designs. These figures are often purchased by collectors who will keep the original packaging and may or may not want to resell the toys in the future.

Action figures from the MCU are usually designed to resemble the actors who play the characters in the films, such as Scarlett Johansson and Chadwick Boseman. These actors might also appear on the toys’ packaging. MCU figures are typically intricately detailed and may come with weapons and accessories that were featured in their screen adaptations.

List of characters

There are hundreds of heroes and villians in the Marvel universe, but the majority of action figures are modeled after the following characters.

Black Panther: The king of the fictional African nation Wakanda, T’Challa uses ancient rituals, a proficiency in science and advanced technology to fight evil as Black Panther.

The king of the fictional African nation Wakanda, T’Challa uses ancient rituals, a proficiency in science and advanced technology to fight evil as Black Panther. Captain America: Also known as Steve Rogers, Captain America is the leader of the Avengers.

Also known as Steve Rogers, Captain America is the leader of the Avengers. Hulk: Scientist Bruce Banner was exposed to gamma radiation and now transforms into the powerful green Hulk whenever he’s upset or angry.

Scientist Bruce Banner was exposed to gamma radiation and now transforms into the powerful green Hulk whenever he’s upset or angry. Iron Man: Another member of the Avengers, Tony Stark used his wealth and intelligence to invent a superpowered suit of armor.

Another member of the Avengers, Tony Stark used his wealth and intelligence to invent a superpowered suit of armor. Spider-Man: Teenager Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, which gave him super-strength and the ability to stick to walls.

Teenager Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, which gave him super-strength and the ability to stick to walls. Thor: One of the ancient Asgardians, Thor is based on the Norse god and wields a magical hammer.

What to look for in a quality Marvel action figure

Toy brands

Lego, Funko Pop, Hasbro and PlaySkool have all introduced lines of Marvel toys and action figures, each with their own unique style and suggested age range. When shopping for action figures, look out for knock-off toy brands that aren’t endorsed or approved by Marvel Studios.

Suggested age range

If you’re buying for a young child, always check for a suggested age range in the product details. Most Marvel action figures are suitable for ages 4 and up, and brands like PlaySkool make toys that are specifically designed for Marvel fans who are even younger.

Accessories

Many Marvel action figures come with extra weapons and accessories so kids can reenact memorable battle sequences from the films or comics. Some may even come with interchangeable faces and limbs so you can alter the figurines’ appearance or pose.

How much you can expect to spend on a Marvel action figure

The cost of a Marvel action figure can vary widely depending on the quality and detail of the toy. Expect to spend around $10-$40 for a posable figure with accessories, while a Marvel action figure set with multiple figures can exceed $50.

Marvel action figure FAQ

How many Marvel films are there?

A. As of 2021, there are 25 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and over a dozen others in development.

Do Marvel action figures increase in value?

A. It’s impossible to predict which toys will increase in value over time, but certain limited-edition action figures have been known to sell for hundreds of dollars if kept in their original packaging.

What are the best Marvel action figures to buy?

Top Marvel action figure

Marvel Avengers Deluxe Black Panther Action Figure

What you need to know: Perfect for ages 4 and up, this intricately detailed Black Panther figurine comes with multiple immersive accessories.

What you’ll love: Standing at 12 inches tall, this large Black Panther action figure comes with a handful of weapons for immersive play, including a projectile launcher shield that can be used to shoot plastic darts.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that their figure’s legs broke off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel action figure for the money

Marvel Avengers Action Figures: Endgame Captain America

What you need to know: This affordable action figure has a detailed paint job and is appropriate for any Marvel fan ages 4 and up.

What you’ll love: Visually inspired by his appearance in the popular MCU film, this Captain America figure comes with posable limbs and a removable shield. An FX launcher can be purchased separately to launch projectiles and repeat recorded phrases from the movie.

What you should consider: Users have been disappointed that this figure doesn’t come with the FX launcher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel Legends Venom Action Figure

What you need to know: This sinister-looking figure is 6 inches tall and features multiple points of articulation.

What you’ll love: Based on Tom Hardy’s character from the recent Venom films, the Marvel Legends Venom Action Figure is intricately detailed and comes with an interchangeable face and hands. The figurine also has extra articulation points at the knees and elbows.

What you should consider: This action figure is considerably more expensive than other toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

