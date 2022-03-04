Which kitchen mat is best?

Kitchen mats aren’t used solely for decorative purposes. The best cushioned kitchen mat will not only spruce up your home but will also help alleviate knee and joint fatigue when standing for prolonged periods.

With a wide array of designs, styles and sizes to choose from, there are kitchen mats made to suit all types of home interiors. Highly regarded for its comfort and convenient design, the GelPro NewLife Kitchen Mat is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a kitchen mat

Benefits of a kitchen mat

Kitchen mats have a wide range of potential uses. They can provide a pop of color and aesthetic appeal to a kitchen’s overall design, but they are also useful in a handful of other ways.

Cushioned kitchen mats, also known as anti-fatigue mats, are great for those with joint problems, as they reduce the harsh pressure of standing on hardwood or tile floors. They also aren’t limited to use in a kitchen environment, as their padding makes them a comfortable accessory when standing at a desk, workbench or in any situation that requires you to be on your feet for hours at a time.

Non-slip kitchen mats are also an ideal option for those who are prone to falls or simply for anyone who wants to reduce the risk of injury while cooking, working or washing dishes.

Size

Kitchen mats range in size from small personal models to longer runner-style options. Before choosing the right kitchen mat for your home, consider the spatial requirements, so you can choose one that will fit well without seeming out of place.

Material

Kitchen mat material also should play a role in your decision, as different materials have their own specific benefits.

Rubber kitchen mats will be easy to clean and usually have a relatively non-slip texture.

Memory foam kitchen mats, or those made with a gel or foam core, will offer premium comfort. Fabric and microfiber kitchen mats will likely have a soft texture and highly absorbent capabilities, but they may not provide as much support. Kitchen mats made from materials such as bamboo, jute, cotton or other natural fibers will often have a more stylish appearance.

What to look for in a quality kitchen mat

Comfort

When trying to decide which cushioned kitchen mat will offer the highest level of comfort, it is important to look at the overall thickness and firmness of the material. Kitchen mats with a thickness ranging from just under 0.5-1inch will generally provide the necessary support.

Aside from thickness, the firmness will determine how far you sink into the mat while standing on it. Having a mat that is too firm can put stress on your joints, while one that is overly soft may not produce the desired level of support.

For non-cushioned kitchen sink mats, consider the feel of the material on your feet, so you can choose a model that won’t cause any irritation.

Design

In general, most kitchen mats will sport a rectangular design. Some may feature more rounded corners while others will have sharper corners. Circular models are available but are considerably less common.

Other design aspects, such as color and pattern, will vary by mat. Consider whether you want a mat that stands out or blends in with your kitchen decor.

Edges

If you’ve had kitchen mats in the past, you’ve likely noticed that over time the edges of the mat will start to curl upward or fray. Many cushioned mats tend to have edges that feature a tapered design to keep them from bending and to help prevent others from tripping.

Non-slip

Texture of a kitchen mat is important. Having a slightly textured surface will help reduce the chance of slips or falls, especially if the mat is wet. Those that utilize a non-slip base will also help keep the mat in place. Additional non-slip pads can always be purchased in order to keep your mat secure.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen mat

While prices can range anywhere from less than $10 to more than $200, the majority of quality kitchen mats can be purchased for $20-$50.

Kitchen mat FAQ

How often should I clean my kitchen mat?

A. This depends on how often you use your kitchen mat and how dirty it gets. Those who cook or do dishes while standing on their kitchen mat daily may want to spot clean as necessary. Those who use it less often will likely want to clean the mat once a week in order to prevent food residue or moisture build-up.

Can I use a kitchen mat on carpeted surfaces?

A. Most kitchen mats are designed for use on hardwood, tile or vinyl floors, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be effective on carpet as well. If you plan on using your kitchen mat on carpet, just be sure it rests securely so you don’t accidentally slip.

What’s the best kitchen mat to buy?

Top kitchen mat

GelPro NewLife Kitchen Mat

What you need to know: This durable and comfortable kitchen mat is great for anyone spending extended periods on their feet.

What you’ll love: By using an ergo-foam core and non-skid base, this cushioned kitchen mat gives users much needed support without too much sliding or slipping. Available in several colors and patterns, you can choose a model that matches your style.

What you should consider: Some users stated that the overall durability could be improved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top kitchen mat for the money

iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat

What you need to know: With a natural appearance and feel, this kitchen mat is a great way to add a unique accent to your kitchen.

What you’ll love: This bamboo mat is water-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about any spills or moisture damage. With different sizes available, this versatile mat can be used in front of the sink, near the door, in the bedroom or as a hallway runner.

What you should consider: Depending on the flooring, this mat can sometimes leave unwanted markings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KMAT Super Absorbent Microfiber Kitchen Mat

What you need to know: With this soft kitchen mat set you’ll receive both a shorter and longer model, making it a great value option.

What you’ll love: While not quite as cushioned as some models, the microfiber material still feels soft, comfortable and supportive while standing. This mat is perfect for use near the sink, as the material is highly absorbent, and it is machine washable for easy cleanup.

What you should consider: For some buyers, the sizing was smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

