Celebrating the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger Federer

We may be losing two of the greatest tennis players of all time this year, Serena Williams and Roger Federer, but their impact on the sport will not be forgotten. Williams and Federer are the kinds of competitors who not only make their way into the record books, they become part of history. Celebrate their decades of achievements with these bestselling tennis-themed items.

What makes Serena Williams and Roger Federer so special?

Williams and Federer are two bona fide GOATs in the world of tennis. Just taking a brief glance at their careers and lives, it’s easy to see what makes these fierce competitors the best.

Ranking

It’s not subjective, these two players are the best. Williams was ranked No. 1 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks, while Federer was ranked No. 1 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks.

Longevity

Neither athlete’s success was a fluke. Both had impressively long careers. Williams’ professional career lasted for 27 years, while Federer’s was nearly a quarter century.

Public behavior

Both on and off the tennis court, Williams and Federer were known for being exceptional role models. While each was highly competitive, both were described as humble, kind and polite. One of the most admirable traits that each of these world champions has is the ability to gracefully accept both victory and defeat.

Bestselling tennis must-haves

From water bottles to Funko Pop toys, here are some of the must-have Williams and Federer memorabilia.

Emma Sports Designs Serena Williams Poster/Canvas Wrap

This powerful piece of art featuring Serena Williams is available as a poster or canvas wrap in a variety of sizes. Over 6,000 of these beautiful handmade pieces have already sold.

Sold by Etsy

Funko Pop Legends: Roger Federer

This 3.5-inch vinyl figure from the popular toy company features an intense Federer just daring you to serve the ball.

Sold by Amazon

Gatorade Gx Serena Williams 2022 Limited-Edition Bottle

The Gatorade limited-edition Serena Williams bottle features a design that celebrates the unmatched strength and resilience of the legendary player.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Wilson Roger Federer Junior Tennis Racket

If you know a junior tennis player, this Roger Federer youth recreational tennis racket by Wilson makes an excellent gift. It has a lightweight frame, bumper guards and a comfortable grip.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Little Lady A Homemade Serena Williams Hat

If you want to show the world how big a fan you are, this Serena Williams embroidered cap is a great way to proclaim your admiration for the queen of tennis.

Sold by Etsy

Zuzuu Tees The Goat Roger Federer T-Shirt

To show your appreciation for Roger Federer, consider this popular T-shirt. It’s available in a wide range of colors and sizes.

Sold by Etsy

“The Adventures of Qai Qai”

Serena Williams’ first children’s book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” is currently available for preorder. Be one of the very first to own this magical tale about the power of believing.

Sold by Amazon

“Federer: Portrait of a Tennis Legend”

If you’d like to learn more about Roger Federer, this book contains quotes from the people who know this revered sportsman best: his coaches, his opponents and the media.

Sold by Amazon

