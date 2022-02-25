Which mini soccer ball is best?

Soccer is popular around the world, and anyone can enjoy kicking around a soccer ball. Mini soccer balls might look adorable and toylike, but they do have a practical use. They can act as a gateway to young children to get into soccer. Furthermore, they are great for practicing certain skills such as dribbling and passing.

The SELECT Mini Skills Soccer Ball Series is an amazing all-purpose mini soccer ball. It is a legitimate level 1 soccer ball and a great choice for toddlers looking to get into soccer.

What to know before you buy a mini soccer ball

Mini soccer balls are made for children and practice

Mini soccer balls are used in a lot of children’s matches since official size soccer balls are too big for young children to play with. These balls offer toddlers and children a chance to learn the fundamentals. That way, when they get older, they are ready for the real thing.

Mini soccer balls can also make for a good practice tool for people of all ages. Since these balls are smaller, they can actually improve both technique and hand-eye coordination. Practicing skills like dribbling, juggling and passing with a smaller ball will better prepare players for real matches with official balls.

There are four sizes of soccer balls

Size 1 balls are also known as mini soccer balls and range from 16-20 inches. These are best used for young children and practice.

are also known as mini soccer balls and range from 16-20 inches. These are best used for young children and practice. Size 3 balls range from 23-24 inches. These balls are great for children between 5-8 years old.

range from 23-24 inches. These balls are great for children between 5-8 years old. Size 4 balls are 25-26 inches. These are best suited for children between 8-12 years old.

are 25-26 inches. These are best suited for children between 8-12 years old. Size 5 balls are 27-28 inches. This is the size used in official soccer matches.

Goalies might have the most to gain from using mini soccer balls

Goalies can use mini soccer balls for extra practice since they are more challenging to block. A goalie who gets very good at blocking smaller balls will fare better with bigger, regulation-size balls. They might have the most to gain from practicing with smaller balls, but they should also make sure they practice with size 5 balls to remain prepared for matches.

What to look for in a quality mini soccer ball

The size

Consider why you want to buy a mini soccer ball. Size 1 balls are primarily for young learners and practicing specific skills. They are often given to toddlers to play with since bigger balls are both too big and too hard for them to use. Getting hit with a soccer ball is painful without pads. Older children will probably see a mini soccer ball more as a toy than something they want to use in a real match.

A lot of people will also give mini soccer balls to pets to play with as well since they tend to be softer and cheaper than bigger balls.

Usability

Some mini soccer balls are actually just foam balls that are more for casual play. These balls are great for classrooms and toddlers, but they cannot be used for practice or matches. Instead, you need a ball that can be inflated and used as a proper ball. Make sure the mini soccer ball is filled with air, not foam.

The colors and design

Colors and design will come down to preference. You can choose from mini soccer balls that look like a classic soccer ball — black and white checkered design — or get a ball with a different color scheme. Many mini soccer balls even come with cute designs such as animals and famous characters since they are catered for children.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini soccer ball

Mini soccer balls are very affordable and should cost no more than $25.

Mini soccer ball FAQ

What are mini soccer balls made of?

A. Most of the mini soccer balls available online are made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). It is a class of plastic that is nontoxic and commonly used in sports balls.

At what age can toddlers begin playing soccer?

A. This will depend on their own growth and abilities, but generally speaking, they can have fun kicking around a soccer ball around 3 years old. However, in these early stages, they might just want to have fun rather than be competitive.

What are the best mini soccer balls to buy?

Top mini soccer ball

SELECT Mini Skills Soccer Ball Series

What you need to know: This is a fully functional 16-inch soccer ball that can be used for practice or children’s games.

What you’ll love: It is an authentic ball that works just like a regular size ball when inflated. The color and design look professional. It is great for young children getting into soccer.

What you should consider: This ball arrives deflated, and the pump is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini soccer ball for money

Daball Kid and Toddler Soccer Ball — Size 1

What you need to know: An 18-inch mini soccer ball that comes with different animal designs and includes a pump.

What you’ll love: Children will love the size of the ball as well as the cute animal designs. A pump and gift box come with the mini soccer ball. It’s great for both practice and play.

What you should consider: Older children might find the animal designs to be too juvenile.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PECOGO Sports Soccer Balls Size 1.5

What you need to know: This is a mini soccer ball with a classic black and white checkered design.

What you’ll love: This is a 1.5 size ball that can be used either for practice or a children’s match. It looks like a classic soccer ball. The soft design allows children to practice bouncing without getting hurt.

What you should consider: This ball arrives deflated, and the pump is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.