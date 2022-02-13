Snow Sports

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Victory Over Violence
Champaign County Crime Stoppers
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Midwest Ag News
Coronavirus
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Potential for Snow and Bitter Cold This Week
Gallery
Top Stories
Early Saturday morning house fire in Rantoul
Car strikes house in Decatur late Friday night
Students honor a former nurse
Video
Bright Spot: January 28
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Where we sit with the incoming Winter Storm
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Potential for Snow and Bitter Cold This Week
Gallery
KidCaster 1/24/22: Karthik Goodnight
Video
UPDATE: A Sixth Tornado Confirmed from the December 10th, 2021 Outbreak in Central Illinois
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Big Game Bound
Athlete Of The Week
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
Northwestern takes down Illinois
Video
Top Stories
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: The Escape from Evanston
Top Stories
No. 24 Illinois escapes Evanston with narrow 59-56 win over Northwestern
Video
Full Court Friday (1-28-22)
Video
Underwood calls out Naismith committee for not including Trent Frazier on Defensive Player of the Year watch list: “It’s obviously non-intelligent people who are uninformed”
Video
EIU introduce Chris Wilkerson as head coach
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Check out locally owned G-Bar Dairy Goat Soaps
Gallery
Top Stories
Kaiser at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Video
Top Stories
“The Novice” and “The Gilded Age” now playing
Video
Reaching your financial fitness goals with Marine Bank
Video
Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage part of Restaurant Week 2022
Video
Minimally invasive robotic surgery offered at Carle to help thoracic patients
Video
Community
Holiday Events in Central Illinois
Gift of Life Blood Drive
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
BestReviews
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
PR Newswire Press Releases
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Snow Sports
Best women’s ski gloves
February 13 2022 05:30 pm