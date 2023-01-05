Between yard work, exercising and being in front of a computer for extended periods of time seven days a week, it’s unfortunately far too easy for me to develop stiffness and minor aches and pains in a variety of muscles. To alleviate the discomfort I frequently experience, I’ve tested and used a number of massage guns and handheld massagers.

Over the years, I have become very familiar with the Theragun line. If you are experiencing chronic discomfort, Theragun may have a solution. The right model can stimulate blood flow, relieve pain, increase mobility, improve your sleep and more.

What is Theragun PRO?

The Theragun PRO is Therabody’s current flagship massager. It is a professional-grade massager that is intended for heavy-duty applications.

My experience with Theragun PRO

This offering lives up to its name. Between the handle, the power and the control, I could get the relief unobtainable from other products. The shape of the Theragun PRO makes it possible to give yourself a lower back massage that delivers a level of relief I would expect from a professional massage.

Where to buy Theragun PRO

The Theragun PRO is currently available at on Amazon for $399 (regularly $599).

What is Theragun Elite?

For the individual who wants a quiet but powerful machine, the Theragun Elite is the company’s midrange option.

My experience with Theragun Elite

I found the Theragun Elite to be a slightly pricey, all-around option. This massage gun packs a lot of penetrating power that would be suitable for a triathlete or an office worker who is logging long hours. While it certainly isn’t whisper-quiet, it is suitable for use in most homes or apartments. It’s roughly as loud as a washing machine or dryer. If you don’t need the best of the best but have a nagging pain that limits your quality of life, the Theragun Elite would be a great choice.

Where to buy Theragun Elite

The Theragun Elite is currently available at Amazon for $298 (regularly $399).

What is Theragun mini?

The Theragun Mini is Therabody’s travel massager. It is a small unit that is manufactured to be portable.

My experience with Theragun Mini

While the Theragun Mini does have impressive power for its size, the unit doesn’t feature the same handle as the other Theragun models. This makes the device much more portable, but leverage and some power are lost.

If you only have occasional aches and pains, or the depth of your discomfort is more on the surface rather than in deep tissue, the Theragun Mini would be a good choice. Alternatively, if budget is a primary concern, you could make the Theragun Mini work for you, but it won’t be your best option if you have chronic pain.

Where to buy Theragun Mini

The 2nd Generation Theragun Mini is currently available on Amazon for $199.

Other products worth considering

Hypervolt Plus

The Hypervolt Plus is a higher-end massager that features a patented pressure sensor with three levels to let you know precisely how much pressure you are applying. It comes with five interchangeable attachments.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun Prime

This simplified Theragun option is specifically designed to prioritize the most important massage features while still providing adequate power, making it a more affordable option from Therabody.

Sold by Amazon

PlayMakar MVP+ Percussion Massage Gun

For the budget shopper, the PlayMakar MVP is the way to go. It has six intensity levels, comes with five interchangeable heads, runs quietly and features a low price to deliver value.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.