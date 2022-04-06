Which Fitbit is best?

Keeping fit is a mammoth task if you don’t know where to start or how to keep track of your workouts. Some mobile devices can do that for you, but they aren’t as reliable as a dedicated gadget on your wrist.

That is where Fitbit comes in, as it has taken many years of research and development to produce the perfect workout partners. The Fitbit Versa 3 is an excellent option if you are looking for a comfortable device with a large color screen.

What to know before you buy a Fitbit

Decide between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch

There is a rather significant difference between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch. While both can tell you how far you’ve run or worked out, a fitness tracker is limited on what it can display on the screen. On the other hand, a smartwatch has a much larger screen to take calls, read messages and emails, and change music through a Bluetooth connection. The built-in functions of a fitness tracker are also less than a smartwatch.

The Fitbit app is for viewing your health and fitness stats

Most of your health data can be viewed on your wrist, but it only shows you a fraction of the available information. To see an in-depth analysis of your routine, how many calories you burned and keep track of it, you must download the Fitbit app. The mobile application is available for iOS and Android phones, and it also allows you to link up with other Fitbit users in your community.

Google owns Fitbit

If you are concerned about your data and private information, it is good to know that technology giant Google owns Fitbit. In 2021, the acquisition was completed, allowing Google to incorporate its WearOS operating system into many Fitbit devices. The substantial financial backing might produce better models, but for those trying to steer clear of Big Tech as much as possible, it could be a deal-breaker.

What to look for in a quality Fitbit

Notifications and making calls

Health stats are important, but you also don’t want to miss urgent phone calls or messages. Depending on which Fitbit you get, you will have the ability to make and answer calls from your wrist. This is great, as you don’t have to take your phone out of your pocket. At a glance, you can also view social media notifications, check up on emails and read a few text messages. Typically, these features are reserved for smartwatches.

Listening and controlling music

Controlling your breathing while running or lifting weights can help you keep a rhythm, but it’s not the only thing that you want to hear. Music can be a great motivator for getting the blood flowing, but you don’t want to stop to change your tunes. A good-quality Fitbit allows you to change the music on a paired mobile phone and earbuds. Some Fitbit models also allow you to listen to offline music when you aren’t connected to the internet.

Medical features for a healthier life

The steps tracking and calorie counting are great, but the best features of a Fitbit are medical-related. Again, it depends on the model, but plenty of Fitbit devices can measure your blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, heart rate and sleep cycle. These metrics are all critically important for a healthy life.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fitbit

The average price of a Fitbit will depend on whether it is a smartwatch or a fitness tracker. Entry-level models can retail for $100-$150, while devices with more functions and abilities retail for $200-$250.

Fitbit FAQ

Are Fitbit devices waterproof?

A. Yes, the entire range of Fitbit trackers and smartwatches are waterproof, rated for 5ATM, or 164 feet.

Some fitness trackers can measure your blood pressure — what about Fitbit?

A. There are currently no Fitbit devices that can measure your blood pressure. The only blood-related function they have is to measure your blood oxygen levels.

What’s the best Fitbit to buy?

Top Fitbit

Fitbit Versa 3

What you need to know: This smartwatch is a popular choice for athletes and those who want to see their health status at a glance.

What you’ll love: The Versa 3 has a built-in GPS so you can easily keep track of where you are or how far you have run, hiked or biked. The Active Zone Minutes measures your heart rate to figure out your routine’s effort. It can also measure your blood oxygen levels, use virtual assistants to get quick updates on the news and use the Bluetooth connection to take phone calls.

What you should consider: The Versa 3 recently swapped over to a new band, meaning that older versions aren’t compatible or interchangeable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fitbit for the money

Fitbit Inspire HR

What you need to know: This fitness tracker is much thinner than a smartwatch, making it the perfect device for someone who enjoys a smaller screen.

What you’ll love: Featuring a slim band that won’t get in the way, the Inspire features a heart rate monitor, calorie counter, and tracking of activities such as steps, distance run, and active minutes. In addition, it has a built-in sleep monitor, is waterproof and has a battery that can last for five days.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the Inspire can lose battery power faster than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

What you need to know: For all the bells and whistles, the Sense smartwatch comes very close to being a powerful personal trainer on your wrist.

What you’ll love: Including the usual trackers for hiking, running or exercising, this smartwatch comes with a built-in Electrodermal Activity scanner. This measures your body’s response to stress and keeps track of your skin temperature. It also has a heart scanner for atrial fibrillation, which alerts you to low or high heart rates. The Sense comes with a built-in GPS and a rechargeable battery that lasts for six days. Additionally, it is compatible with virtual assistants.

What you should consider: It is a bit more expensive than most Fitbit models, but it is still great value for what you get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

