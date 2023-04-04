Your wedding day should be full of joy, laughter and fun, so the last thing you need is uncomfortable shoes slowing you down. Bridal sneakers and flats are becoming increasingly popular as more people choose to forgo heels for more practical footwear. You can find plenty of comfortable yet stylish bridal sneakers and flats, so you don’t have to choose between fashion and function.

In this article: Keds Women’s Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneakers, Tom’s Women’s Deconstructed Alpargata Loafers and Vans Unisex Slip-on Core Classics.

What makes shoes bridal?

You might be concerned about what makes footwear bridal and whether sneakers and flats are suitable. Luckily, it’s the 21st century, and you can wear anything you want on your wedding day, so there’s no need for your shoes to be particularly “bridal.” They can look however you want them to.

Some people lean into this and wear bright red Converse or checkered Vans slip-ons on their wedding day. While this isn’t conventionally bridal, it’s an interesting choice that can look extremely stylish.

Of course, if you want your footwear to look relatively traditional, that’s fine, too. Sneakers and flats worn with a wedding dress tend to be white or off-white. Flats may be lacy or have diamante detailing. Sequins and glitter are also popular for bridal flats and sneakers, adding a touch of sparkle to your outfit.

Bridal sneakers vs. flats

If you’re still not sure whether you want sneakers or flats for your wedding day, it’s time to consider the advantages and drawbacks of each.

Sneakers: These are popular for brides who prioritize comfort and practicality. They’re more supportive and comfortable than most other flats, which is great when you’re on your feet all day, mingling with guests or dancing the night away. Sneakers also come in various styles and colors, so you can easily find a pair that complements or contrasts your wedding dress and suits your style.

These are popular for brides who prioritize comfort and practicality. They’re more supportive and comfortable than most other flats, which is great when you’re on your feet all day, mingling with guests or dancing the night away. Sneakers also come in various styles and colors, so you can easily find a pair that complements or contrasts your wedding dress and suits your style. Flats: Flats are a classic choice if you’re looking for something more formal and traditional. They’re less comfortable and supportive than sneakers but significantly more so than heels. With so many styles available, from simple to embellished, you can find ones that suit your style and wedding theme.

What to look for in bridal sneakers and flats

These are some of the factors you might want to consider when choosing the perfect bridal sneakers or flats.

Comfort: You’re likely to be on your feet more than usual on your wedding day, flitting between guests and hitting the dance floor. Choosing shoes that are comfortable to wear for extended periods is essential. Look for shoes with adequate support and cushioning.

You’re likely to be on your feet more than usual on your wedding day, flitting between guests and hitting the dance floor. Choosing shoes that are comfortable to wear for extended periods is essential. Look for shoes with adequate support and cushioning. Color: If you’re looking for something with a traditional slant, pick white or off-white. However, there’s no need to stick to this color palette. White goes with anything, so even when you’re wearing a white dress, you can choose bright shoes to contrast it and add a pop of color. Fashion rules are made to be broken, and it’s your big day, so choose shoes you love.

If you’re looking for something with a traditional slant, pick white or off-white. However, there’s no need to stick to this color palette. White goes with anything, so even when you’re wearing a white dress, you can choose bright shoes to contrast it and add a pop of color. Fashion rules are made to be broken, and it’s your big day, so choose shoes you love. Weather: The weather can also significantly affect your shoe choice. Consider what the weather is likely to be when you’re getting married. If you’re having an outdoor wedding, think about buying water-resistant shoes. If it’s going to be hot, look for shoes made from breathable materials.

The weather can also significantly affect your shoe choice. Consider what the weather is likely to be when you’re getting married. If you’re having an outdoor wedding, think about buying water-resistant shoes. If it’s going to be hot, look for shoes made from breathable materials. Cost: You can spend anywhere from $20 to $200 on average wedding flats or sneakers. You could even spend significantly more on high-end designer footwear. While how much you’re willing to spend depends on your budget, think about whether these are shoes you’ll wear again after your wedding. If you can wear them day-to-day, you might feel better about shelling out for them.

Best bridal sneakers and flats

Badgley Mischka Women’s Gigi Pointed Toe Flats

Anyone looking for a blend of traditional style and all-day comfort should consider these flats. The ivory hue is the most classic choice for a wedding, but you can also pick black, burgundy or pewter. The faux crystals bring sparkle to the table.

Sold by Amazon

Ollio Lace Ballet Flats

These lace ballet flats are somewhere between smart and relaxed, with a boho feel. The beige and white options are subtle for your wedding day, but there are also black, red, navy and gray versions.

Sold by Amazon

Keds Women’s Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneakers

With their glittery finish and ribbon shoelaces, these sneakers are ideal for a wedding. White and cream are classic options, but you could also go for eight other shades, including platinum gold, rose gold and pewter.

Sold by Amazon

Keds Women’s Kickstart Mini Sequin Sneakers

These black sneakers are covered in sequins that shine in rainbow hues when the light hits them, making them an eye-catching choice for your wedding day.

Sold by Amazon

Tom’s Women’s Deconstructed Alpargata Loafers

These flats’ delicate lace finish is balanced by the braided rope around the outside of the sole, making them look smart but not fussy. Their comfortable sneaker-like soles offer more padding and support than average flats.

Sold by Amazon

Roxy Women’s Bayshore Slip-on Sneakers

Slip-on sneakers are convenient for your wedding day. They’re great for anyone who wants to quickly and easily change from heels for the ceremony and photos into sneakers for the reception or for dancing. The white is a classic bridal choice, but there are 26 solid colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Anni Slip-on Sneakers

Tommy Hilfiger fans will love these with sneakers sporting the brand’s logo. They’re ideal for anyone who wants to slip some casual designer style into their wedding outfit.

Sold by Amazon

Vans Unisex Slip-on Core Classics

Effortlessly stylish and extremely comfortable, these slip-ons are perfect for those who want relaxed footwear on their wedding day. White is an obvious choice for a wedding, but you can choose from 71 other options, including black and white check and floral hibiscus print.

Sold by Amazon

Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers

Thanks to their chunky platform sole, these Superga sneakers are perfect for anyone who wants comfort on their wedding day while also gaining a bit of height. There is a range of white and off-white choices, plus brighter hues — 40 in all.

Sold by Amazon

Puma Cali Wedge Sneaker

These Puma shoes offer a sporty look and a comfortable sole. The wedge styling also offers a bit of height, similar to the shoe above. It’s available in other colors and color combinations as well.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.