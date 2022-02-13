Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Victory Over Violence
Champaign County Crime Stoppers
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Midwest Ag News
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Snow plow drivers preparing for winter storm
Video
Top Stories
Wordle bought by The New York Times Company
City of Charleston: Drivers risk being towed if parked here during snow removal
WEATHER NOW: High impact, potentially historic winter storm arrives Tuesday night
Gallery
New autism treatment center opens
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Updates on impacts, timing and more to high impact mid-week winter storm
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: High impact, potentially historic winter storm arrives Tuesday night
Gallery
KidCaster 1/24/22: Karthik Goodnight
Video
UPDATE: A Sixth Tornado Confirmed from the December 10th, 2021 Outbreak in Central Illinois
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Big Game Bound
Athlete Of The Week
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
Illinois basketball up to No. 18 in rankings, freshmen continue to provide spark
Top Stories
EIU still committed to five-member OVC
Video
Top Stories
Williams leads Illini in ‘unfancy’ game
Video
Sunday Fast Break (1-30-22)
Video
Northwestern takes down Illinois
Video
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: The Escape from Evanston
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart shaped pizza from Papa John’s Pizza
Video
Top Stories
Find top-of-the-line, in-stock appliances at Dick Van Dyke
Video
Top Stories
How does the real estate market look for 2022? Ryan Dallas Real Estate explains
Video
Ask Angi: Tips on selling your home in winter
Video
Cookies for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day with Hunny Bunny Bakes
Video
Celebrating local small businesses at the CU flower house
Video
Community
Holiday Events in Central Illinois
Gift of Life Blood Drive
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
BestReviews
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
PR Newswire Press Releases
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Casual
Best Spider-Man slippers
February 13 2022 05:30 pm