When warm weather rolls around, nothing hits the spot quite like a burger, a hot dog or a steak straight from the grill. Having a top-notch grill in your yard makes it easy to cook up your favorite barbecue foods whenever the mood strikes.

If you have a small patio or yard, you don’t have to give up those summer barbecues. Just because you’re short on space doesn’t mean you can’t find an excellent grill that fits on your small patio. You just need to find a compact model that still offers all the features you need.

Are you searching for the perfect grill for your small outdoor space? We’ve gathered a list of some of the best grills for small patios to get you ready for the summer barbecue season.

Best grills for small patios 2023

Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill

For anyone who prefers the smoky flavor charcoal provides, this Weber grill is an ideal option for a small patio. Despite its compact size, the portable grill can hold eight burgers at a time and features a carrying handle if you want to take it on the go. The dampers make it easy to control the temperature, too.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill

This electric grill isn’t just perfect for a small yard; you can also use it indoors during cold weather when you crave a grilled burger or hot dog. It features a non-stick coating for easy cleaning and adjustable temperature controls that allow you to achieve perfect grilling results every time. It can fit up to 15 servings at a time.

Sold by Amazon

Char-Broil Classic 280 Gas Grill

If you prefer a gas grill, this model offers 280 squares inches of cooking space despite its compact design. Its porcelain-coated steel lid and firebox hold up well to the elements and provide added durability. The Char-Broil grill even boasts two side shelves for storage and prep space.

Sold by Amazon

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill

This charcoal grill is pricier than many other compact models. Its kamado design and solid ceramic construction allow it to maintain a steady temperature and be used for multiple cooking methods. The Kamado Joe grill also includes a durable stainless steel stand and cast iron air vent for precise temperature control.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill

This tabletop gas grill makes it easy to grill on even the smallest of patios and can still fit eight burgers or steaks at a time. The twist-start ignition also makes lighting the grill extremely easy. Its legs are foldable, which makes storage and transport easier.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Green Mountain Davy Crockett Sense Matt Electric Foldable Portable Grill

This foldable grill can fit easily in smaller outdoor spaces and also works well for tailgating and picnics. It provides excellent grilling results thanks to the thermal sensor that constantly monitors its temperature. It includes a digital Wi-Fi controller and meat probe that allow you to monitor your food through a mobile app.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill

This compact kettle grill can hold up to 13 burgers at a time, making it perfect for barbecues despite its size. Its porcelain-enameled lid and bowl offer excellent heat retention, and the hinged cooking grate makes it easy to add more coals while grilling. Its high-capacity ash catcher allows for mess-free cleanup.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Fuego Element Hinged Propane Gas Grill

The unique, compact design of this grill allows it to fit on most patios. It also features 22,000 BTU per hour and 346 square inches of cooking surface. The residue removal system makes cleanup more manageable, too, because grease drips through to a residue tray.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Char-Broil Performance Series Gas Grill

This small gas grill offers two burners and 24,000 BTU of output for efficient grilling. It provides 300 square inches of cooking surface and a cabinet with casters that makes it easy to move around. The grill’s electronic ignition makes starting the grill a breeze.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Smokey Joe Portable Charcoal Grill

This portable charcoal grill can fit on the smallest of patios and is excellent for tailgating. It’s still large enough to cook seven burgers at a time, and the glass-reinforced nylon handle stays cool during grilling.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Cuisinart All Foods Roll-Away Gas Grill

This gas model features a built-in stand with rolling wheels that make it easy to move the grill around your patio. It also offers a built-in hood thermometer that allows you to monitor the heat and two folding stainless steel shelves for storage and prep work.

Sold by Amazon

Char-Griller Akorn Charcoal Grill

Another compact kamado grill option, this model is more affordable, making it a good choice if you’re on a budget. It provides 153 square inches of cooking space and features an ash pan for easy cleanup. The triple-walled insulation allows for highly effective heat retention and maintenance.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

