Which George Foreman grill is best?

The George Foreman grill has been a kitchen staple since its introduction in 1994. Its powerful heating elements, roomy cooking surfaces and swappable plates make it impossible to beat unless you’re using a full-sized grill. Even then, George Foreman grills still have their benefits.

The best George Foreman grill is the George Foreman Five-Serving Multi-Plate Evolve Grill. It has digital controls to finely tune your cooking needs, is capable of using multiple plate types and has a 500-degree searing option.

What to know before you buy a George Foreman grill

Cooking area

George Foreman grills measure size in terms of how many servings a particular grill can make at once, rather than using measurements. Keep in mind that the servings listed are the absolute maximum, not the average — most can only comfortably cook one or two servings less than the maximum.

grills have a minimum size of two servings. Large grills cook three or four servings, while the largest cook six to nine servings. Outdoor grills typically cook 12 to 15 servings.

What’s included

George Foreman grills can come with a variety of items depending on the model. Basic models only include the grill. More advanced models may come with plates that can be removed and replaced, and some even include extra plates that serve different functions.

What to look for in a quality George Foreman grill

Temperature

Most George Foreman grills heat up to one temperature only, requiring you to rely on cooking time to perfectly prepare your meals. Better grills offer variable temperatures to make cooking much easier. The lowest temperature is typically 300 degrees with the highest usually being 400 to 425 degrees. Some models offer a searing mode that sets the temperature to 500 degrees but only for a limited time to prevent damage to the grill.

Controls

George Foreman grills have three levels of controls.

controls are available on models with basic temperature control. These are usually dials or levers that let you select your temperature. Digital controls are available on the best grills. You can choose not only your temperature but also how long to cook.

Adjustability

Better George Foreman grills have one or two adjustable aspects.

Floating hinge: Because of the way George Foreman grills work (using a top and bottom plate), it’s important that the plates perfectly sandwich your foods to cook properly. Floating hinges let you adjust the position of the top plate to ensure the proper contact.

Because of the way George Foreman grills work (using a top and bottom plate), it’s important that the plates perfectly sandwich your foods to cook properly. Floating hinges let you adjust the position of the top plate to ensure the proper contact. Cooking angle: George Foreman grills with drip plates are excellent for watching your calorie counts, and those with adjustable cooking angles make it easier to drain fat by tipping the grill slightly toward the tray.

How much you can expect to spend on a George Foreman grill

George Foreman grills typically cost $15-$150. The most basic models rarely cost more than $50, while midrange models can reach costs of roughly $100. The largest and most advanced grills usually start around $100.

George Foreman grill FAQ

Is it safe to use an extension cord with a George Foreman grill?

A. Yes, it’s safe to use most extension cords with your George Foreman grill. Just keep in mind that you should only use your grill on a level surface that’s suitably distant from flammable objects and in a location with reasonable ventilation. Also, if you intend to use a cord outside, make sure it’s rated for outdoor use.

What’s the difference between an indoor and an indoor/outdoor George Foreman grill?

A. There are a few key differences between indoor and outdoor George Foreman grills.

grills have small feet that keep them stable on your kitchen counter, and they use top and bottom plates to heat both sides of your food at once. Outdoor grills have removable stands that let you set the grill up outside without a surface to set it on, and they only have a bottom plate, so you need to flip your food halfway through cooking. They also still run on electrical power, but the bright side is this makes them compliant with most apartment grilling regulations.

What’s the best George Foreman grill to buy?

Top George Foreman grill

George Foreman Five-Serving Multi-Plate Evolve Grill

What you need to know: This is the most capable George Foreman grill.

What you’ll love: It includes two waffle plates and two ceramic grilling plates that can make up to five servings at once. It’s also compatible with other George Foreman plates sold separately. It can cook at temperatures between 300 and 425 degrees for up to 20 minutes.

What you should consider: The ceramic grilling plates are prone to cracking and losing their nonstick quality over time. Some consumers had issues with heating being uneven.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top George Foreman grill for the money

George Foreman Four-Serving Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press

What you need to know: This is a great budget option that doesn’t sacrifice capability.

What you’ll love: The heating elements preheat 35% faster than previous models, and it only takes roughly 10 minutes to cook up to four servings of food. The plates have nonstick coatings and are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It’s available in black and silver.

What you should consider: Some customers reported issues keeping the plates in place during cooking. Others reported rare issues with heating elements that burned too hot and melted parts of the grill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

George Foreman Two-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press

What you need to know: This is perfect for single households.

What you’ll love: It takes up little counter space at only 9.38 by 5.12 by 10.25 inches. It has a dishwasher-safe drip tray that can drain nearly half of the fat from your foods. An indicator light lets you know when it’s finished preheating.

What you should consider: The plastic body isn’t durable, and the cooking surface area is a little small, even for one person. Some purchasers had issues with the nonstick coating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

