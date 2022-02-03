Best Quartet whiteboard

A whiteboard is an eco-friendly alternative to a notepad or paper. It can also provide your office with a stylish and simplified modern look.

Which Quartet whiteboards are best?

When digital note-taking is inconvenient or not the best solution, a whiteboard is better than paper or posters. Dry-erase surfaces’ convenient and reusable nature makes them an invaluable tool for maximizing productivity and communication.

If you are looking for the best sleek, minimalist whiteboard for your office, the Quartet Frameless Glass Whiteboard is the top choice. Wall-mounted and simple in design, it maintains a clean and modern look for an office while providing plenty of space for notes.

What to know before you buy a Quartet whiteboard

What style do you want?

Quartet makes quality whiteboards of various styles, but many options are suitable for different types of office spaces. Some whiteboards have corkboard sections for push pins, while others are small, portable or fit easily onto the desk with other office supplies. Most whiteboards are a traditional, wall-mounted board similar to those hung up in a classroom. Still, there are other options if you want colorful, minimalist and other visual styles to match your office.

Do you need more storage space?

Some whiteboards have built-in shelves or drawers for storing dry-erase accessories or other office supplies. If a whiteboard is magnetic, you could also attach a magnetic cup to the surface to keep markers and other items inside. Before purchasing a board, consider how much you will need to store and check that the shelf, cup or another method would be adequate for holding all of your office gear.

Do you already have dry-erase markers?

If you have quality markers and other accessories that work for you, focus on getting the best possible board to suit your needs. If you need dry-erase markers and would rather not purchase them separately, there are plenty of Quartet whiteboard sets that come with markers and everything else you need to use the board out of the box.

What to look for in a quality Quartet whiteboard

Surface materials

The surface of a whiteboard can vary from model to model. Generally, the best quality board is a tempered glass whiteboard, but these will often cost much more than a generic whiteboard. Melamine and Laminate are porous surface materials, prone to absorbing color from the markers and leaving behind ghosting or a dirty look that does not go away. To prevent such materials from being ruined, consistent cleaning is crucially important.

Easy install

Some whiteboards come with their own stands. Some of them have adhesive strips for sticking to a flat surface. For a long-term whiteboard solution, the best quality options have sturdy wall mounting hardware. Depending on the space you have to work with, the ease of installation will vary for different types of whiteboards. Consider how long it will take to get set up.

Extra features

The best whiteboards have magnetic backing or special features, setting them apart from a generic whiteboard. Some come with removable frames, storage options or are more easily portable. Determine the role a whiteboard would play in your office before selecting a whiteboard that serves the needed functions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Quartet whiteboard

Price varies significantly based on the size of the whiteboard. For smaller boards, you can expect to pay $10-$40, while larger whiteboards can cost up to hundreds of dollars.

Quartet whiteboard FAQ

Can you repair a chipped whiteboard?

A. There is not a way to fix a chip in a metal whiteboard, but you could cover it with tape or stickers to attempt to hide the chip or just keep it from spreading. Whiteboards made of tempered glass will generally not have that issue since their writing surface is not attached to a metal sheet and cannot peel away. A chip in a whiteboard may not be repairable, but it does not mean you have to throw away the rest of the board. Try using tape to divide the whiteboard into sections for different notes or information.

Can you remove a whiteboard frame?

A. Aluminum frames are not always very stylish, but usually, a frame cannot be changed or removed. If the appearance is too boring for your office, you might consider decorating the edges with paint, banners, tape and more. Some whiteboards have removable frames or are designed to be frameless. If the minimalist style is essential for you, get a whiteboard specifically designed for that instead of removing the frame of an existing board.

What’s the best Quartet whiteboard to buy?

Top Quartet whiteboard

Quartet Frameless Glass Whiteboard

What you need to know: This stylish and sleek glass whiteboard is wall-mounted and comes in multiple sizes and color options.

What you’ll love: There are five different sizes and three colors available. The scale can be under four feet long to fit in smaller spaces or up to 8 feet for a larger office space or conference room. The highly durable glass material resists scratching and dents. The glass is completely non-absorbent, so it cannot be stained by dry erase markers or experience streaking over time.

What you should consider: Some customers have found that wall mounting templates were included with their board, and some have received faulty copies. However, the purchase comes with a 15-year warranty in case of a damaged board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Quartet whiteboard for the money

Quartet Tin Dry-Erase Board, Assorted Colors

What you need to know: These affordable magnetic whiteboards come with basic accessories and are available in assorted colors.

What you’ll love: It comes in white, blue, green and purple. If you are ordering for a group, you can receive a bit of a discount by purchasing Purchasing more than one at the same time. The magnetic surface is easy to clean. Each package comes with a mini dry-erase marker, magnets and adhesive tape to mount on different surfaces.

What you should consider: The bright colors are randomly selected, so you cannot select a color to align with decor or personal tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Worth checking out

Quartet Glass Dry-Erase Whiteboard

What you need to know: This sleek whiteboard that doubles as a storage solution can make a useful addition to a desk for note-keeping.

What you’ll love: The modern-style, upscale board is at an angle and it has a built-in drawer for keeping your whiteboard supplies and other little desktop accessories. It is designed to easily fit between a computer monitor and the keyboard for quick and convenient notation.

What you should consider: It only comes with one marker, so users must purchase other accessories separately to store inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

