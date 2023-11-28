If you spend hours working from home, you need these Wayfair picks

More than a third of Americans now have the option to work from home for at least part of their work week. The flexibility of working from home is increasingly popular, but it has its drawbacks, mainly how and where to fit a comfortable and productive workspace into our homes. Whether you have a dedicated office or a kitchen table, these products from Wayfair can help you feel ready to tackle the workday, every day.

How to set up a home office

Working from home may come with lots of perks, but it’s crucial to consider the ways a home environment affects your ergonomics, privacy and ability to focus. Ideally, your home office should be somewhere with a door that can close out distracting chores, pets or family members. Plus, if your job involves a lot of video calls, you’ll want to ensure your setup is located near your Wi-Fi router for the fastest connection.

Ergonomics

If you work long days on a computer, you’re probably already familar with the importance of maintaining good posture. The industry standard desk height is 29 inches, but depending on your height, you may prefer a desk that’s higher or lower than that. You may also want a monitor or laptop stand that lets you view your work at eye level. A keyboard tray mounted under the desk can also help minimize wrist strain from typing and mouse usage.

The correct configuration of keyboard, chair height and desk should result with your feet resting flat on the floor, your forearms parallel to the floor and your wrists in line with your forearms. Your monitor should be raised high enough that you can see it without looking down or hunching.

Office chairs

Even if your desk is your kitchen counter, proper seating is crucial to avoid back pain. Look for an office chair that offers adjustable height, seat tilt and armrests so you can create the best configuration for your body shape. If the chair doesn’t offer adequate lumbar support, you may need to buy an additional cushion.

No matter how good your chair is, remember to take frequent stretch breaks. They’re good for both your body and your brain.

Other work-from-home equipment to consider

These items may help your workday go more smoothly when working from home:

A separate keyboard will help make typing more comfortable if you’re working on a laptop.

will help make typing more comfortable if you’re working on a laptop. A headset can help you make phone calls in comfort and privacy.

can help you make phone calls in comfort and privacy. A desk lamp can provide better lighting, but make sure it’s positioned so it won’t compete with your screen or cause glare.

can provide better lighting, but make sure it’s positioned so it won’t compete with your screen or cause glare. An all-in-one printer is helpful for homework, documentation and more.

is helpful for homework, documentation and more. A Wi-Fi range extender or mesh network can improve internet connectivity throughout your home.

or mesh network can improve internet connectivity throughout your home. A surge protector can protect your equipment from electrical surges in stormy weather.

Best Wayfair work-from-home items

17 Stories Walbrook Reversible L-Shape Computer Desk

Create your ideal corner desk configuration with this reversible L-shaped desk. Roomy shelves install easily on a minimalist metal frame. Choose from two sizes and seven different combinations of wood and metal colors.

Martha Stewart Ryder 6-Piece Mesh Metal Desktop Organizer Set

Help your workspace look more put together with these timeless, elegant organizers. The gold-tinted steel mesh set comes with six pieces, including a pen cup, inbox, note stand and more.

Latitude Run 23″ Desk Lamp

This high-tech gooseneck lamp offers three color temperatures and stepless dimming for your ideal workspace lighting. Its base features a USB phone charging dock and pen storage. It’s available in black, white and pink.

Inbox Zero Aviva Stackable Desk Organizer

Use this versatile, dual-shelf organizer to create a coffee nook, corral books or free up space for a printer. Its black metal frame supports two shelves with dark wood veneers.

Ophelia & Co. Analog Quartz Tabletop Clock

Keep track of your work hours with this elegant, vintage-inspired tabletop clock. It stands about 7.5 inches tall and features a weathered turquoise finish, black scrollwork hands and easy-to-read numerals.

Rebrilliant Bottorff 4-Drawer Mobile Steel File Cabinet

The four drawers in this off-white metal cabinet can be used to store paperwork, office supplies, computer peripherals and more. It’s mounted on caster wheels and the top two drawers lock for extra security.

Auledio Laptop Stand

No matter where you’re working, this laptop stand can help make your work-from-home arrangement more ergonomic. It lifts and tilts to elevate your screen, helping improve your posture. Plus, the ventilated base helps keep your laptop cool.

17 Stories Modern Rustic Wood Non-Skid Bookends

Bookends are stylish, but keeping books upright doesn’t have to be their only job. These wooden bookends both support your books and store pens and pencils thanks to their wire baskets.

Corrigan Studio Mercier Task Chair

If you have a smaller frame and struggle to find a comfortable desk chair, give this one a spin. It offers high-density foam cushions and lumbar support for a comfortable workday. Its textured twill upholstery comes in six colors, from understated neutrals to a vibrant yellow.

Latitude Run Jakyb Standing Desk

This sleek standing desk can be raised from about 28 inches to 64 1/2 inches and it can remember three of your preferred heights. It features a durable-yet-quiet motor and two grommet holes for cable management. Choose from four color combinations and sizes, which range from about 39 to nearly 63 inches wide.

Wooden Mallet Five-Pocket Chart Holder

Keep the whole household organized with this classic wall-mounted wooden chart rack. It features five pockets for storing files, mail, homework and more. Made with solid oak sides, it’s available in seven finish options.

Trent Austin Design Flythe Ladder Bookcase

Set up your Wi-Fi or store office supplies on this modern-yet-understated five-shelf bookcase. The metal frame, available in white or black, supports shelves spaced about 12 inches apart.

Inbox Zero Wood Stackable Monitor Stand with Drawers

Create a more ergonomic workspace and keep it organized with this monitor stand, which features a phone stand, grooves for pens, a cupholder and more. It’s made from eco-friendly bamboo and includes two drawers and a cubby for extra storage.

Genkent Memory Foam Back Support Pillow

Stay comfortable throughout the workday with this lumbar pillow, made from high-density memory foam. It’s shaped to fit the curve of your back and features dual straps to keep it in place on your chair.

Symple Stuff Wall-Mounted Magnetic Framed Whiteboard

Track your calendar, jot down notes and tack up mementos on this versatile magnetic whiteboard calendar. It features an undated calendar, plus a strip of self-healing corkboard and a section for notes. A dry-erase marker with a built-in eraser is included.

