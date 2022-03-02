Which embroidery machine is best?

Embroidery machines usually come with preprogrammed patterns or fonts, but nowadays, it’s best for them to have the potential to do more. High-quality models allow users to add more designs from a computer to use the automatic embroidering machine for any project you can imagine.

The Janome Horizon Memory Craft 9850 is a top choice because it does double-duty as an embroidery machine and a sewing machine. With hundreds of built-in options, users can add infinitely more designs with a USB storage device.

What to know before you buy an embroidery machine in 2021

Do you have a sewing machine?

If you have a sewing machine you already like, you won’t have much difficulty learning to use an embroidery machine. This also means you don’t need a multipurpose machine, as some embroidery machines can also function as sewing machines. If you need a sewing machine as well, consider finding an all-in-one model that’s right for you.

Size of embroidery projects

Different machines have varying maximum embroidery areas. Simple, cheaper models usually have less space that can be embroidered at one time. Depending on the designs you need to use, consider the space that an embroidery machine can work with before purchasing one.

Crafting experience

If you’re comfortable with embroidery already, you might not need a machine that teaches you how to use it every step of the way. However, there are embroidery machines that have easy controls that work just as well for newcomers as they do for veterans. User-friendly, touchscreen models can make the process easier.

What to look for in a quality embroidery machine in 2021

Hoops and size limits

Not all embroidery machines can embroider the same surface area. In some cases, the machine is actually capable of a fairly large embroidery space but it only comes with smaller hoops. Larger hoops can be purchased separately if your machine can handle a larger space and you need to create a bigger project. The best embroidery machines have the potential to work over larger areas.

Stitches per minute

The speed at which a machine operates can be a big factor. If you want embroidery completed quickly and efficiently, check the specs of a machine to make sure it can keep up with you. Embroidery machines work from 300-1,000 stitches per minute, and about 650 and higher is considered a high-speed stitch. The fastest machines are probably more expensive.

Automation

There are some high-end machines that automatically thread needles or automate functions by having users interact with a digital display screen. High-end models have large screens that make it easier to preview or edit the design to suit the project. No amount of automation can account for everything, of course. For example, you should still cut the thread between jump stitches to prevent tangling, and machines can’t do this on their own.

How much you can expect to spend on an embroidery machine in 2021

Single-needle models with only basic functionality can be found for under $400, but high-end versions can cost over $1,000. Multi-needle machines, mostly used by professionals, are much more expensive. The price range for such fancy devices runs from $2,500-$10,000.

Embroidery machine FAQ

Do you need a computer to make embroidery designs?

A. While a computer has a lot to offer, you may not need to use it. There are some embroidery machines that allow for some design editing on the built-in touchscreens. If you want to import complex or specific designs, you should get used to using a computer. Embroidery machines generally come with a number of preprogrammed options, but this is very limited compared to the infinite possibilities that come with downloading existing designs, or even creating your own.

How do you operate an embroidery machine?

A. You don’t need special training or experience, because most of the work is done by the machine. If you know the basic operations of a sewing machine, you shouldn’t have any trouble with embroidery. Be aware of how to thread needles and change out spools, but remember that some models even take care of threading themselves. Don’t be discouraged from learning embroidery — it’s easy to get started, especially with models that teach the user how to control the machine.

What’s the best embroidery machine to buy in 2021?

Top embroidery machine in 2021

Janome Horizon Memory Craft 9850

What you need to know: This is a long-lasting embroidery machine that doubles as a sewing machine for people who need an all-in-one option.

What you’ll love: It has 200 built-in sewing stitches, 175 embroidery designs, multiple automatic buttonholes and a monogramming function. It’s flexible and versatile for a variety of projects, and users can store custom design files on a USB drive to add infinite possibilities to what the machine can create. There’s a touchscreen panel for easy controls.

What you should consider: If you need to work on larger embroidery projects, you’ll need to purchase larger hoops separately, because the included hoops are too small. It’s an expensive investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top embroidery machine for the money in 2021

Brother PE800 Embroidery Machine

What you need to know: This is a great starter embroidery machine that’s also capable of growing with you to create intricate quilting designs.

What you’ll love: There are 138 built-in embroidery designs and more can be imported via the USB port. The touchscreen allows for easy controls and lets users visually preview the design before embroidering starts. There are 11 built-in fonts, with seven for English, three for Japanese and one for Cyrillic.

What you should consider: Some users have received defective machines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brother SE1900 Sewing and Embroidery Machine

What you need to know: The SE1900 is a high-end machine that’s still easy for inexperienced users to operate, making it beloved by crafters of varying skill levels.

What you’ll love: It comes with 138 built-in embroidery designs. The machine can serve as a sewing machine too, with 240 built-in sewing stitches and several automatic buttonholes. The large, full-color touchscreen lets users preview designs. It uses a fairly large embroidery field for working on larger projects.

What you should consider: Some users have found that this machine uses up a lot of bobbin threads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

