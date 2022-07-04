Which Home Depot paint sprayer is best?

When it’s time to paint the town red, you need more than a bucket of paint and some rollers. You need a paint sprayer so you can finish your task quickly and easily. You can grab a small handheld sprayer for small tasks or a cart-mounted powerhouse for, well, houses. Either way, Home Depot has options.

The best Home Depot paint sprayer is the Graco Magnum ProX19 Cart Airless Paint Sprayer. Its wheels make it a breeze to position where you need it and the adjustable pressure can meet any need.

What to know before you buy a Home Depot paint sprayer

Paint sprayer types

There are three types of paint sprayers.

High-volume, low-pressure sprayers are used for small, detail-oriented jobs. Any tasks larger than painting some cabinetry take too long with an HVLP sprayer. They also don’t have the power to spray thick substances such as unthinned latex paint. They tend to cost the least.

Airless sprayers use high pressure to send even the thickest substances out. They also take the least time to complete the largest tasks. However, they are loud, can be difficult to control and tend to cost the most.

Compressed sprayers use air compressors to send out the paint, with the quality of the sprayer being mainly determined by the compressor. Too large a compressor and you'll wind up wasting paint. Too small and the paint won't be sprayed smoothly.

Hose and cord length

The hose and cord length affect how easy it is to use your paint sprayer. Aim for a sprayer with a little more length than necessary. This leaves you some wiggle room without making you spend time dragging and coiling any excess.

What to look for in a quality Home Depot paint sprayer

Tip

Tips of different sizes, spray patterns and extension compatibility are better suited to various tasks.

Size: Larger tips can spray thicker substances such as unthinned latex paint, while small tips can only handle varnishes or heavily thinned paint. The best sprayers can use a variety of tip sizes, while others can only use one.

Pattern: Patterns include width, orientation and shape. Most patterns are 6-12 inches wide, in horizontal or vertical orientation and flat or circular shape. Some tips have a set pattern, while others have adjustable ones.

Extension: Some tips let you attach long tip extensions. These are primarily used when painting building exteriors and high ceilings.

Pressure control

The best paint sprayers have adjustable pressure. This accomplishes two things. First, it helps extend your tips’ lifespan by not putting them under constant high pressure. Secondly, certain pressures are better used for certain tasks. For example, low pressure is better for touching up, while high pressure is better for applying a new main coat.

How much you can expect to spend on a Home Depot paint sprayer

They can cost as little as $50 or as much as $500-plus. Non-compressed sprayers typically cost less than $50. Most sprayers costs $50-$250, but the most powerful sprayers can easily cross $500 and approach $1,000 or more.

Home Depot paint sprayer FAQ

How loud can paint sprayers get?

A. That depends on the sprayer. HVLP sprayers are relatively quiet, enough that you don’t need ear protection. Most other sprayers can reach dangerous decibel thresholds. The most powerful ones can be so loud, they shouldn’t be used indoors at all, even with precautions.

What precautions are necessary when using a paint sprayer?

A. There are precautions for you and for your surroundings.

You should always wear a paint mask and eye protection. More powerful sprayers also necessitate hearing protection.

Surroundings you don't want to paint should be covered to protect from splatter and other accidents. You should also wear clothing you don't mind getting stained.

What’s the best Home Depot paint sprayer to buy?

Top Home Depot paint sprayer

Graco Magnum ProX19 Cart Airless Paint Sprayer

What you need to know: This has the power and adjustable pressure to tackle the biggest tasks.

What you’ll love: An InstaClean pump filter catches debris in the paint before it can reach the tip, reducing clogs. The ProX piston pump lets you spray unthinned paint, and the suction tube lets you spray directly from a 1- or 5-gallon paint bucket.

What you should consider: It’s among the priciest sprayers. A few consumers had some assembly issues. Others received sprayers with damaged pieces or missing owner’s manuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top Home Depot paint sprayer for the money

Wagner Spraytech Control Spray Max HVLP Paint Sprayer

What you need to know: This is a great low-cost option for smaller household tasks.

What you’ll love: It has a pressure control dial and horizontal, vertical and round spraying patterns. The base has a handle for easy transport and it connects to the sprayer with a 20-foot hose. A two-stage turbine lets it spray latex paint, stains and varnishes.

What you should consider: Paint has to be thinned to use it. A few customers had issues with splattering. Others had issues with uneven sprays.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Worth checking out

Graco Magnum X5 Stand Airless Paint Sprayer

What you need to know: It’s a smaller but no less powerful airless sprayer for those looking for high performance at a good cost.

What you’ll love: The pressure is adjustable and it can spray unthinned paint directly from a 1- or 5-gallon paint bucket. It weighs 20 pounds and has a handle for reasonably easy carrying. It can connect to a garden hose so excess paint can be quickly flushed out.

What you should consider: Some purchasers had issues with clogging. Others reported the sprayer to chew through paint — you may need more paint than you expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

