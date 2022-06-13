Which Le Creuset tea kettle is best?

There’s nothing more relaxing for many people than a good cup of hot tea. The only trouble is getting your water hot enough so the leaves can properly steep. Tea kettles are the classic choice for bringing your water to a boil, and Le Creuset offers many excellent options.

The best Le Creuset tea kettle is the Le Creuset Enamel-On-Steel Whistling Tea Kettle. It comes in several gorgeous colors, the handle is heat-resistant and the enamel coating doesn’t eliminate induction stove compatibility.

What to know before you buy a Le Creuset tea kettle

Stovetop vs. electric tea kettles

Tea kettles are made to be heated using a stovetop or by plugging into an outlet. Le Creuset only makes stovetop kettles, but it’s important to understand the difference so you can buy the right product for you.

Stovetop kettles are heated directly over a source of heat. They are usually made of metal — most commonly steel or aluminum, but occasionally copper. They’re more aesthetically pleasing than electric kettles, but aren’t as energy efficient and can be more dangerous to use.

Size and capacity

Consider a Le Creuset tea kettle’s base size and capacity when shopping.

Base size: The base size should be roughly the same size as one of your stovetop burners. Too large and it won’t heat effectively. Too small and the exterior can become dangerously overheated.

The base size should be roughly the same size as one of your stovetop burners. Too large and it won’t heat effectively. Too small and the exterior can become dangerously overheated. Capacity: Le Creuset kettles have a minimum and maximum capacity, both marked by internal lines. The maximum capacity is typically 1.25 or 1.7 quarts. Don’t buy a kettle larger than you need, or you could waste water.

What to look for in a quality Le Creuset tea kettle

Extras

Some Le Creuset tea kettles can be purchased with a range of accessories that match the design of the kettle for a small discount. The most popular accessories are two mugs or cream and sugar containers. You can also find kettles with a spoon rest or even some baking utensils.

Whistle

Most Le Creuset tea kettles come equipped with a stopper that lets steam out with a loud whistle once your water has come to a boil. Some find this annoying, so Le Creuset offers a special kettle called a pour-over without a whistle. However, you need to monitor the pour-over closely since it has no alternative means to alert you once the water has boiled.

Stay-cool handles

All Le Creuset tea kettles have stay-cool handles, but one of its kettles has some uncovered metal near the handle. Pick a kettle with a completely stay-cool handle if you’re worried about burns.

How much you can expect to spend on a Le Creuset tea kettle

Le Creuset tea kettles typically cost $80-$200. Most cost $80-$150, depending on size and capacity. Some of the more intriguing designs and kettles with extras included can cost up to $200.

Le Creuset tea kettle FAQ

Is there a difference between a tea kettle and a teapot?

A. Yes. It’s minor, but important, even if some people and manufacturers use the terms interchangeably.

Tea kettles are only used to boil water. As such, their designs are concerned with being able to handle extreme temperatures. Tea leaves never enter a kettle.

What are the benefits of drinking tea?

A. Tea comes in a multitude of varieties and all of them have several potential health benefits. According to the National Library of Medicine, some benefits include:

Antioxidizing

Cancer-fighting

Cholesterol-lowering

General heart health

Mental alertness

What’s the best Le Creuset tea kettle to buy?

Top Le Creuset tea kettle

Le Creuset Enamel-On-Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

What you need to know: It’s a beautiful tea kettle for those who like to leave theirs on display.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 1.7 quarts and comes in nine colors, including red and blue. It’s safe for use on induction stovetops and the handle is ergonomic and heat-resistant. You can buy it alone or packaged with one of three accessory sets.

What you should consider: It isn’t dishwasher-safe. A few consumers had issues with rust accumulating inside, and others found the spout to dribble when pouring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sur La Table and Wayfair

Top Le Creuset tea kettle for the money

Le Creuset Enamel-On-Steel Demi Kettle And Stoneware Mug Set

What you need to know: This is the perfect starter set for anyone wanting to get into tea.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 40 ounces, more than enough to fill both of the included 14-ounce mugs. The kettle’s interior has clear markings that denote the minimum and maximum fill levels. The enamel exterior is chip-resistant and the exterior and interior are easy to clean.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the whistle not working. Others found rust inside the kettle after a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sur La Table and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

What you need to know: This kettle is best for those who prefer a more modern look.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 1.7 quarts. The stainless steel exterior is sleek, heat-resistant and induction-compatible. It’s also dishwasher-safe, unlike the enamel-on-steel versions. The handle can lock into an upright position and the spout flips open for easy pouring.

What you should consider: The stainless steel is quick to gather fingerprints, so stick to the handles. A few purchasers had issues with water bubbling out as it was poured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sur La Table and Wayfair

