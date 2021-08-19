Lunch Boxes

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Victory Over Violence
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave after DUI arrest
WEATHER NOW: Few Storms Chances Remain, Hot Next Week
Gallery
Champaign-Urbana MTD looks for more drivers
Governor Pritzker expands protections for immigrants and refugee communities
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Few Storms Chances Remain, Hot Next Week
Gallery
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Still Warm for Friday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
How Did Gibson City Receive So Much Rain?
Video
KidCaster 8/9/21: Emma Martinez
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Japan 2020
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illinois football almost 100 percent vaccinated
Top Stories
Brandon Peters on Golden Arm Award watchlist
Top Stories
Mike Epstein benefits from new NIL, partners with Impact
Maroa-Forsyth reloading for new season
Illini DB, former Sage Dylan Thomas medically retiring
Jafar Armstrong brings speed, experience, depth to Illini receiving room
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Mikesell’s Good ‘N Hot Burger Kebobs
Video
Top Stories
Crafting Camp with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall
Video
Top Stories
Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam review “Reminiscence” and “The Night House”
Video
Finding Virgil the cat his Furever Family from Hospice Hearts Rescue
Video
How can adding milkweed plants to your garden help conserve butterfly popluation?
Video
Rector Construction to host Gutter Gunk Give Back Event
Video
Community
Victory Over Violence
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
BestReviews
Blood Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Lunch Boxes
Best bento box