If you like to make your own meals, snacks, sauces and drinks from fresh ingredients, you do a lot of cutting, grating, shredding, blending and stirring. A good food processor is a handy countertop appliance because it does all those things for you, quickly and easily. It’s a versatile appliance that can make preparing a meal much simpler.

All food processors are essentially hybrids of blenders and food choppers, and most do both activities well. Here are nine things most people don’t know they can do with a good food processor.

Chop salads: Making your own coleslaw is hard work when you do it by hand. When you use a shredding blade with your food processor, you make slaw with any texture you choose. Grind meat: Make your own fresh burgers and meatballs from better cuts of meat, seasoned exactly the way you like them. Shred potatoes: Make your own hash browns, potato pancakes and more. You can freeze the extras for later. Slice thin cuts of potatoes: Frozen french fries are the easy way, but fresh ones taste better and you can make them the exact size and shape you prefer, and as crisp as you like. Instead of opening a bag of potato chips for guests, slice your own potatoes and enjoy the aroma as they air fry to your definition of perfect non-greasy crispiness. Make homemade butter: All you need is heavy cream. Grind grains into flour: Make your own bread, cakes, cookies and pizza crusts with the fresh taste of no preservatives. Churn your own soft serves: Start with bananas, blueberries and strawberries, add a bit of whatever, and pulse the mixture until it is as smooth as you like it. Crumble bread and crackers: When recipes call for breadcrumbs, you can grind yours as uniformly and finely as you wish. Make your own pie crust: No more putting your fresh fruits into frozen pie crusts. All you need to do is load the bowl, turn it on and add ice at the right times. When the dough is ready, you line a pie pan, fill it with goodies and pop it in the oven.

Capacity

The size of the mixing bowl is the place to start when shopping for a food processor. The bowl is where all the action happens, so you should choose the size that is right for your prep tasks, without being too big or too small. The size of the bowls you find on food processors varies from 12 ounces to 12 cups and more. Allow a little leeway so you don’t have to deal with spills, overflows and jamming.

Power

Food processors are usually clear plastic mixing containers that sit atop a base unit where they are driven by electric motors. Power is measured in watts and the bigger the bowl, the more power is needed to do your work for you. When you want to churn butter and knead bread, you’ll need a motor that is even more powerful. More power usually comes in a larger, heavier and noisier appliance.

Top food processors

Here are nine food processors, listed in order of the size of their mixing bowls. The motors that drive them range in power from 150 to 750 watts. All of these portable countertop appliances weigh between 2 and 10 pounds.

Proctor Silex Mini-Prep Plus 1.5-cup Food Processor

This compact, lightweight unit has a low-profile design that’s great for the times you need to chop only a few small things and don’t want to haul out the big food processor. The 150-watt motor powers stainless steel blades that chop, puree and emulsify.

Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus 4-cup Food Processor

This brushed stainless steel chopper uses a 250-watt motor to drive a blade that reverses automatically to chop and grind in two directions at two speeds. The work bowl has a full-length handle, and all plastic parts are dishwasher-safe.

KitchenAid 7-cup Food Processor

The snap-and-go bowl clicks closed without twisting and the easy-press paddles and illuminated LED controls make operation simple. It comes with two slicing discs and a multipurpose blade.

Hamilton Beach Stack and Snap 8-Cup Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper

The design requires no twisting or locking. In addition to chopping and pureeing, this versatile appliance uses stainless steel attachments to slice six ways and shred foods at fine or coarse textures. The fully sealed 8-cup bowl has a pour spout and lid.

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor

The snap-and-go bowl clicks closed without twisting and the easy-press paddles and illuminated LED controls make operation simple. It comes with two slicing discs and a multipurpose blade.

Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper

This machine has stainless steel blades for chopping, pureeing and mixing and a reversible disc that slices and shreds. It’s got a large feed chute and an attachment that scrapes the sides for you to keep the ingredients close to the blades. The two-speed motor has 450 watts of power and a pulsing action.

Cuisinart Pro Custom 11-Cup Food Processor

This 625-watt pro-style machine includes three stainless steel blades and discs. The work bowl has an extra-large feed tube with large and small pushers, the finish is brushed chrome and the motor is covered by a five-year warranty.

Braun 12-Cup Food Processor

You can use this countertop appliance to chop, slice, whisk, juice and knead smoothly and consistently. The dual control system delivers fast results at any of 11 speeds. All parts but the quiet 600-watt motor clean easily on the top rack in your dishwasher.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Custom Stainless Steel Food Processor

This 720-watt machine has a slicing disc, a shredding disc and a chopping, mixing and kneading blade. Everything is dishwasher-safe and the 36-inch cord makes this machine easy to use anywhere on the counter.

