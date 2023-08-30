There’s a reason why Dyson is a household name. From vacuums to hair tools to air purifiers, Dyson makes some seriously powerful, high-quality appliances. The only downside is that to get that kind of quality, you usually have to pay for it. But for the next few days, you can score some of Dyson’s best sellers at steep discounts. Yep! The Dyson Labor Day sale is here.

From now through Saturday, Sept. 9, Dyson is offering up to $200 off some of its fan-favorite cordless vacuums, hair care tools, air purifiers (which also act as fans and space heaters) and more. Whether you’re looking for clean floors for fall, a new hairstyle for the changing seasons or a way to rid your home’s air of viruses during the upcoming cold and flu season, these deals on exclusive Dyson tech items have what you’re looking for.

Best vacuum deals during the Dyson Labor Day sale

Dyson V8 Absolute

The Dyson V8 Absolute is one of the most versatile cordless stick vacuums on the market, beloved by thousands of people who have reviewed it. It comes with two cleaning heads for carpets and hard floors, plus four accessories for cleaning all the nooks and crannies around your home. During the Labor Day sale, it’s $190 off, a discount you won’t want to miss.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

One of Dyson’s newer and more powerful cordless vacuums is also on sale this week. The Cyclone V10 Absolute features up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, 30% more suction power than earlier models and 10 tools and accessories (in addition to two cleaning heads so you get the same versatility to clean different kinds of floors). Get it this week for $200 off.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

The V15 Detect Absolute is one of the most advanced and powerful cordless vacuums on the market. It features HEPA filtration for even deeper cleaning and a light that instantly reveals dust that’s invisible to the naked eye, so you know your home is cleaner than it’s ever been. With 100% more suction power and up to 60 minutes of runtime, the V15 Detect Absolute can clean your whole home on a single charge. And this week, it’s $150 off.

Best hair care deals during the Dyson Labor Day sale

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is legendary for a reason: It dries hair faster than almost any other hair dryer but without using extreme heat. That means no frizz and no heat damage, but you still get out the door faster. This week, take advantage of $100 in savings to look your very best.

Dyson Corrale Styler Straightener

The Airwrap might be Dyson’s buzziest styling tool, but it’s time for the Corrale to get the attention it deserves. This straightener smooths hair without extreme heat or damage, thanks to its copper edges. It also comes with a display stand and a heat-resistant travel pouch so you can take it on the go.

Best deals on air purifiers during the Dyson Labor Day sale

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07

This HEPA H13 purifier doubles as a fan, so you can cool rooms while you clean the air. You can conveniently control it with its included remote, a mobile app or by using voice controls. Even better? It’s $150 off this week.

Dyson Purifier Hot and Cool HP07

Another HEPA H13 filter, this air purifier can automatically sense, capture and trap pollutants from the air, leaving it 50% cleaner. More than that, it can also be used as both a fan and a space heater, depending on the season and your needs. And during the Labor Day sale, it’s $150 off.

