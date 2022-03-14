Which pet vacuum is best?

Pets bring us so much joy and are companions for us through it all. But pets can also be messy, and most dogs and cats shed fur and dander. Luckily, you can get a pet vacuum to clean up the extra mess with ease. That way you can tidy up quickly and spend more time enjoying their company.

A high-quality vacuum is a big investment, so it’s wise to consider your options carefully before buying. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a high-end option that performs brilliantly.

What to know before you buy a pet vacuum

Vacuum type

There are three main types of vacuum to choose from which are upright, stick and canister. Upright vacuums are versatile and often relatively affordable. However, they’re a little bulky and can be heavy to carry up and down the stairs.

Stick vacuums are arguably the most popular choice. They’re lightweight and easy to maneuver and can vacuum dirt in tight spaces. However, they’re more prone to clogging than upright or canister models.

Finally, you have canister vacuums, which aren’t as common as upright and stick vacuums. These are easy to store and have more space for the motor, so it has the potential to be more powerful.

Capacity

Pets add a lot of dirt and hair to your home, so you’ll find the bag or dirt cup tends to fill up more quickly than in a pet-free home. Pet vacuums with a small capacity can be frustrating, as you’ll need to empty the dirt container several times during a routing vacuuming session. Stick vacuums are universally bagless and usually have relatively small dirt cups. This downfall can be a bit frustrating for those with larger homes. However, some have larger-than-average capacities, making it less of an issue.

Corded vs. cordless

You can buy both corded and cordless pet vacuums. Cordless vacuums are undeniably more convenient. There’s no need to coil and uncoil the cord and change between outlets when you move around your home. This makes most people more likely to vacuum regularly, which is a bonus when you have pets. That said, cordless vacuums are constrained by their battery life, and they cost more than corded models of comparable quality.

What to look for in a quality pet vacuum

Pet tool

Pet vacuums should come with at least one pet tool attachment. This tool acts as a small motorized cleaning head that’s great for deep cleaning carpets and rugs to remove pet hair. Pet tools are also great for upholstery, which is especially important if your pets tend to spend a lot of time lounging on chairs and sofas.

HEPA filter

Pet vacuums often have HEPA filters, which capture tiny particles of pollen and dander that come from dogs and cats. This is ideal if someone in your household has pet allergies or other environmental allergies, such as tree pollen, grass or dust.

Turbo feature

The turbo feature gives a vacuum a temporary power boost to tackle extra-dirty areas. This is handy for high-traffic areas or spots where your pet tends to track in dirt from their outside adventures.

How much you can expect to spend on a pet vacuum

Basic pet vacuums cost as little as $80-$120, but the best ones on the market can cost $500-$700. Most buyers can find one priced somewhere between these two extremes.

Pet vacuum FAQ

What’s the difference between a pet vacuum and a regular vacuum?

A. Pet vacuums are specifically designed to tackle pet hair, dander and dirt from muddy paws. They have features to help with this, such as brushrolls that won’t get tangled up with hair, HEPA filters, motorized pet hair tools and increased suction power. However, if you find your regular vacuum performs perfectly well for pet hair and pet-related messes, there’s no need to switch.

How often should you vacuum if you have a dog or cat?

A. There’s no hard and fast rule about how often you need to vacuum, even if you have a dog or cat. While some people vacuum their whole home daily, others are happy to vacuum once a week, with occasional top-ups in high-traffic areas. If you have people in the home who are sensitive to pet dander or pollen, you may need to vacuum more often.

What’s the best pet vacuum to buy?

Top pet vacuum

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: While this pet vacuum is undoubtedly one of the best on the market, the price tag may discourage some buyers.

What you’ll love: This vacuum makes it a breeze to up after pets. Its cordless design is easy to use, but its suction power still exceeds most corded vacuums. It has impressive whole-machine filtration and a motorized pet hair tool that’s great for carpets and upholstery.

What you should consider: While it’s hard to fault its performance, it does require cleaning every few months to keep it running at its peak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pet vacuum for the money

Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum

What you need to know: Perfect for buyers on a budget, this simple upright vacuum is reasonably priced.

What you’ll love: The triple-action brush roll is excellent at picking up pet hair. It comes with two pet hair tools: one standard and one for corners. It has a large bin that doesn’t need emptying as regularly as those on stick vacuums.

What you should consider: It isn’t as powerful as high-end models, and the cord can be cumbersome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: Thanks to the HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal, it’s ideal for pet owners with allergies or those who want to accommodate guests with allergies.

What you’ll love: Not only is the brushroll effective at cleaning pet hair and dander from the carpets and rugs, it doesn’t get stuck with hair stuck around it. It’s cordless and has a battery life of 40-50 minutes. It comes with a multi-pet tool.

What you should consider: Some users find the suction power inadequate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

