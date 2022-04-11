Which cordless vacuum is best?

If the prospect of unfurling your vacuum cleaner’s power cord, switching between outlets as you move around the house, then coiling the cord back up again makes you not want to clean, a cordless vacuum is the right choice for you.

Streamlining the vacuuming process, they’re perfect for anyone who’s reluctant about chores. The Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Vacuum is a great choice with plenty of suction power.

What to know before you buy a cordless vacuum

Battery life

Battery life is a major concern for most people buying a cordless vacuum for the first time. Cheap, basic vacuums can have maximum run times of as little as 15-20 minutes, while high-end versions can last up to 60 minutes on a single charge.

Consider how big your home is and how long it takes you to thoroughly vacuum the whole thing. Ideally, the battery should last long enough to clean all your floors, otherwise, it can be frustrating.

It’s worth noting that the maximum battery life is usually calculated in standard mode. If you use boost or high-power modes or motorized attachments, the battery will deplete more quickly.

Filter

HEPA filters are the gold standard, trapping more than 99.9% of minute particles within a given size range, including common allergens, such as pollen and pet dander. If anyone in your house has environmental allergies, it pays to buy a vacuum with a HEPA filter. Cordless vacuums on the more affordable end of the price spectrum are unlikely to have HEPA filters, but their filtration system should still do a good job of trapping dust and finer particles.

Always check how to clean and when to replace filters, if necessary, to keep your vacuum cleaner running smoothly.

Handheld option

Most cordless vacuums let you remove the top part of the vacuum from the stick and cleaning head to use it in handheld mode. This is great for vacuuming stairs, couches and other soft furnishings, sucking crumbs off counters and cleaning right into the corners of stairs. It saves you from buying a separate hand vac and makes spot cleaning a breeze.

What to look for in a quality cordless vacuum

Removable battery

When you can remove the battery from the body of the vacuum, it lets you switch out the main battery with a spare. This is great when you have a large home that you can’t clean from top to bottom on a single charge.

Power boost

The power boost mode temporarily increases suction power to target areas that need deeper cleaning.

Anti-tangle brushroll

If you have long hair or long-coated pets, you’ll know the pain of detangling hair from a brushroll. Some vacuums have anti-tangle brushrolls that hair doesn’t wrap around, leaving you with one less thing to worry about.

How much you can expect to spend on a cordless vacuum

You can find basic cordless vacuums starting at around $100-$200, while top-end versions can cost as much as $700-$800. While price isn’t everything, you generally get what you pay for, so you can’t expect a $200 vacuum to perform as well as a $600 one.

Cordless vacuum FAQ

Are cordless vacuums as powerful as corded models?

A. The simple answer to this is no, usually not. If you compare a cordless vacuum cleaner with a corded version of a similar quality or price point, the corded model will generally have better suction power. However, most people vacuum more regularly when they have cordless vacuums because the process is more painless, which makes up for the slightly lower suction power. What’s more, top manufacturers, such as Shark and Dyson, are starting to bridge the gap in suction power between their high-end cordless and corded models.

How long should I expect my cordless vacuum to last?

A. This is hard to answer as it depends on a wide range of factors, including sheer luck. On average, you can expect a cordless vacuum to last at least five years before the battery or another important part needs replacing. It’s possible to have broken vacuums repaired and it’s extremely straightforward to replace the battery if your vacuum has a removable battery anyway — just switch it out with a spare.

What’s the best cordless vacuum to buy?

Top cordless vacuum

Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Vacuum

What you need to know: Powerful and versatile, it works just as well on carpets as it does on hard floors.

What you’ll love: The 60-minute battery life is enough to vacuum almost any home, but the battery is removable in case you need to charge a spare and switch partway through. The turbo action brush combined with excellent suction cleans all kinds of flooring well.

What you should consider: The battery lasts significantly less than 60 minutes on high-power mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cordless vacuum for the money

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum

What you need to know: This decent midrange cordless vacuum provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free cleaning.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely lightweight and easy to maneuver, even laying flat so it can reach further under furniture. The rest nook makes it easier to lean it against furniture when you need to take a break from vacuuming.

What you should consider: The suction could be better and can get clogged easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Vacuum

What you need to know: With excellent suction power and a tangle-free brushroll, this is an ideal vacuum for homes with pets.

What you’ll love: The HEPA filter with complete seal captures and traps dust, dander and other allergens. It has a battery life of around 50 minutes on standard power setting, and its boost mode gives you extra suction power to tackle tough areas.

What you should consider: Tall users may find it a little short for comfortable vacuuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.