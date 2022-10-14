The Prime Early Access Sale is over, but the deals are still coming

It came with little warning. Amazon dropped a huge sales event to help its members get a jump start on their holiday shopping. The deals were deep, with many products being on sale for as much as 50% off or more. This event was so successful, you might have noticed your internet was a little slower than usual over the past 48 hours because of all the traffic.

But what if you weren’t paying attention, and you missed out? There’s no need to worry. Just because the event is over, it doesn’t mean the deals have stopped. We’ve compiled a list of discounts you can still get even though the sale has officially ended.

In this article: Cricut Explore 3, 2022 Apple iPad Air and Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router

Products that received the most interest

Over the past 48 hours, we kept a keen eye on the types of products that shoppers were interested in during this event. Many of the top items were things that made life easier, such as smart devices, iPads, Wi-Fi gear, computing peripherals, streaming devices, security equipment, home products, countertop appliances, robot vacuums and more. However, it also seemed like people were interested in finding more productive ways to spend their downtime. Some surprising shopping trends included sewing machines, Cricut machines, cameras, e-readers, pickleball paddles and VR headsets.

Best deals you can still get after the Prime Early Access Sale

Crafts and activities

Panel Sound USAPA-Approved Pickleball Paddle

If you have been Pickleball curious, this set comes with everything you need to try the popular game out. You get two USAPA-approved paddles, four balls, two cooling towels and one carrying case. Sold by Amazon

Cricut Explore 3

This new Cricut offering is faster and smarter than the previous generation. It can cut over 100 materials, including smart materials, which work without a mat. This wireless crafting machine is compatible with cutting tools for versatility. Sold by Amazon

Minolta 20 Megapixels Wi-Fi Digital Camera

Jump into a new hobby with this HD resolution camera. It has a large, 3-inch screen. A 35-time zoom, and 26 scene modes to help ensure you get the best shot. The camera offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Sold by Amazon

Singer 9960 Sewing and Quilting Machine

This high-end model by a trusted brand is packed with convenient features that can help you achieve success without the struggle. It has an automatic needle threader, 600 built-in stitches and comes with a variety of presser feet. Sold by Amazon

Computers and tech

2022 Apple iPad Air

This is the most recent iPad Air model. It has a 10.9-inch display with an anti-reflective coating, stereo speakers and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. It is driven by the powerful Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine for exceptional speed and performance. Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

While most Amazon products jumped back to full price at midnight, you can still get the Fire TV Stick 4K at a deep discount. Using the built-in Alexa Voice control, you have immediate access to over one million movies and TV episodes from all the popular services. Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show Bundle

This bestselling 2020 security doorbell is easy to install and lets you see, hear and talk to anyone who is at your door through your compatible smart device. It can be powered by battery or wired to your existing doorbell. Bundle it with the Echo Show and you can get a 24% discount. Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch SE

You can take this rugged watch on a swim in the ocean or a hike through the wilderness. It has all the essential features to keep you connected, active and healthy. You can even call for help with the emergency SOS feature. Sold by Amazon

Gaming gear

X Rocker Falcon Pedestal Gaming Chair

This highly rated, high-tech gaming chair has headrest mounted speakers and a subwoofer for an immersive audio experience. It is comfortable, has a swivel base, and is compatible with most gaming systems. The sleek red and black design ensures it looks as good as it performs. Sold by Amazon

Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router

Take your gaming to the next level with this Wi-Fi 6 router. It connects to your existing cable and replaces your current router. The Nighthawk is compatible with ISPs up to 1Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet for as many as 25 devices. Sold by Amazon

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Lightweight design, all-day comfort and low price make a great combination. This popular gaming headset has plug-and-play connectivity, convenient headset controls and it works with both PCs and gaming consoles for versatility. Sold by Amazon

Wireless Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch

This wireless controller has a three-level vibrate function and a six-axis gyro sensor for added fun. It has a comfortable ergonomic design and a turbo mode to give you the advantage in action and arcade games. Sold by Amazon

Kitchen products

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

The Early Access Sale may be over, but this Keurig is still available at a deep discount. The one-cup model makes the perfect brew each and every time. It has a compact size to fit on even the smallest counter. Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

It might be small, but it’s powerful. This personal blender makes your favorite drinks right in the 14-ounce travel jar. It is tough enough to work on ice and frozen fruits, and it comes with a travel lid so you can take your meal on your commute. Sold by Amazon

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker

With a sous vide, you never have to worry about overcooking or undercooking your food again. It is a precision control device that produces exceptional results. The compact size means you can easily store it in a drawer. Sold by Amazon

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

The push-button operation is customizable, allowing you to save the time and temperature of any preset. The built-in shake reminder helps ensure you have great results every time while the included cookbook provides 100 chef-created recipes. Sold by Amazon

Vacuums

Shark Robot Vacuum

Shark was one of the top-searched brands of robot vacuums over the past two days. This model is still on sale and gives you self-emptying convenience so you can forget about vacuuming for up to 45 days at a time. Sold by Amazon

Bissell 2252 CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum

With swivel steering and a triple-action brush roll, this upright vacuum offers superior maneuverability and performance. The impressive scatter-free technology prevents spreading dry messes on hard floors. Sold by Amazon

Black and Decker Powerseries Cordless Stick Vacuum

This model is a versatile two-in-one vacuum that functions as a stick or a dustbuster for cleaning floors. It has on-board accessory storage, a folding handle and LED lights to illuminate your cleaning path. Sold by Amazon

Kenmore Ultra-Plush Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum

The motorized Pet PowerMate attachment on this model picks up even the most stubborn pet hair. It has an ultra-plus nozzle to achieve a deeper, more thorough clean. The performance indicator lets you know when it is time to empty. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Â

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.