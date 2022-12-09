On cold winter days, you can keep your toes toasty under your desk with a Little Buddy Mr. Heater designed for just that spot.

What are the best Mr. Heater products?

Mr. Heater has been making consumer, commercial and construction-site heating products since 1984. The company is known for using innovative technology to design and build high-quality products, and its propane space heaters have become the industry standard for dependability.

What are space heaters?

Space heaters are designed to heat small areas indoors and out, not entire rooms. The smallest are made to heat spaces smaller than 100 square feet and the largest provide warmth for spaces up to 5,000 square feet. Most are portable and most sit on the floor.

Types of space heaters

Fan-forced heaters push air over a heating element. Because they heat rooms quickly and take up little space, they are ideal for places where short bursts of heat are needed.

Fuel types

There are four basic ways to fuel portable heaters. Mr. Heater makes products that use all of them, but focuses on propane-powered heaters because it’s built its reputation on efficient, affordable ones.

Propane: Propane is a clean-burning gas used to power indoor and outdoor heaters. The fuel comes in a pressurized container and an electric spark is used to light the gas, generating heat as it burns. Small propane tanks are easy to handle but large ones are heavier, bulkier and harder to deal with.

How powerful a heater do I need?

Multiply the length of your room by the width to get the square footage. Now multiply that number by two if your room is well-insulated, three if your insulation is average and four if itâ€™s poor. Round up that result to the nearest thousand and you have the number of Btu you should look for to get the warmth you need.

Whatâ€™s a BTU?

A British thermal unit is a measurement of thermal energy. The formula used to calculate Btu lets people compare machines that use different energy sources on an equal basis. The official definition is that 1 BTU is the amount of energy needed to heat or cool 1 pound of water by 1 degree at sea level. BTU numbers are seen on packaging and in descriptions of room heaters, water heaters, air conditioners and the like. Generally speaking, the larger the area you want to heat, the more Btu you need.

Top Mr. Heater products

Mr. Heater Little Buddy 3,800 BTU Indoor-Safe Propane Heater

If you’ve got a space that’s 100 square feet or smaller, this is a handy, ultra-portable appliance. The heat is odorless and continuous. Using a standard 1-pound disposable propane cylinder, it has a run time of 5-6 hours.

Mr. Heater Hunting Buddy 6,000-12,000 BTU Portable Propane Space Heater

This portable heater uses a standard 1-pound propane cylinder and can be connected with a hose to a 20-pound cylinder for longer run times. It makes no claims to square footage because it’s built to be used outdoors. It turns off automatically when it detects low oxygen levels or if tipped over.

Mr. Heater 20,000 Btu Vent-Free Radiant Natural Gas Heater

This 25-pound heater with five heat levels and an automatic shut-off is made to heat spaces from 500-700 square feet. You attach the legs for use on the floor or use the included hardware to mount it on the wall.

Mr. Heater 75,000-125,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater

This little 3-pound machine heats up 3,000 square feet with burner technology thatâ€™s 50% quieter than a standard propane heater. Itâ€™s got a temperature-limit switch and an ergonomically designed handle.

Mr. Heater 175,000 BTU Forced-Air Diesel or Kerosene Heater

This nearly 4-foot-long, 68-pound corded electric unit sits on a steel cart that rides on oversized pneumatic tires. The low-lift handles make it easy for two people to lift it in and out of your work vehicle. It heats a 4,000-square-foot area with a 14-gallon fuel tank for up to 10 hours.

Mr. Heater 75,000-200,000 BTU Propane Convection Heater

This tower unit heats an area of 5,000 square feet and runs for nearly 30 hours on a 100-pound propane tank. It comes fully assembled with the regulator and 10-foot hose already attached. The pilot light shuts off if the unit is tipped over.

