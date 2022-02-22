Which coastal wall art is best?

Whether you’re decorating a cottage by the sea or looking to bring a little bit of beach-house charm to your city home, coastal wall art is a great way to evoke that summer vacation nostalgia. There are several creative ways to capture that feeling, from beachcombed found objects to misty watercolor images.

There are so many great options to choose from, and they all work together to give off that nautical theme. One top pick is the SIGNWIN Framed Canvas Wall Art Abstract Sunset. This abstract piece works well with all kinds of decor styles and colors.

What to know before you buy coastal wall art

What furniture goes with coastal wall art?

To get that seaside summer-home vibe, you’ll want some picturesque wall art and the right furniture to set the mood. For that coastal theme, it’s all about finding the right type of woods and stains.

Shiplap wood walls have a rich history in the Cape Cod-style, which comes to mind when you think of nautical themes. You also can’t go wrong with wicker furniture, such as decorative baskets, chairs, side tables and couches. Light-colored woods like white oak, maple, red oak, hickory and birch open up the room to give that bright, sunny feeling of a beach bungalow. These can be in any style, from rustic or farmhouse to minimal and mid-century modern. It ultimately comes down to how you want to style them.

What colors go with coastal wall art?

Coastal colors center around white and pastel colors. An abundance of white and beige helps flood the room with light and makes the mind recall bight sand and lapping waves. However, that doesn’t mean your entire home needs to be pallid.

Use whites and pastels to accent your home by painting one wall a beachy color. Or, pick a light sand color for the walls of your bathroom and bedroom. Pastels work wonders for nautical accents. Blues and greens are obvious since you can’t go wrong with the colors of the sea. But think about sunset and sunrise, too. A subtle pink, orange or purple can really set the mood in your home. Lastly, consider striping or coastal motifs, especially on upholstery.

Other coastal-themed decorations

Coastal wall art pairs nicely with physical objects from the sea. If you want to go subtle, find a few seashells for your side tables. Consider hanging old-school life preservers with a nautical rope around them, or maybe some fishnets or buoys. Surf culture is fairly straightforward and will come across even if you only tuck a surfboard in the corner or repurpose one as a coffee table.

What to look for in quality coastal wall art

Paintings

The ocean has inspired artists for centuries. Whether impressionistic, realistic or even abstract, it can provide any room with a reminder of that peaceful spot in the sand. Watercolor paintings will amplify the misty, aqueous qualities of the coast. Oils and acrylics show the artist’s brush strokes and are perfect for capturing the textures of tumultuous sand dunes, windswept grasses and churning ocean.

Photographs

Like coastal paintings, photography can capture fleeting memories of beach-themed subjects. Elicit that sensation of a summer getaway with pictures of boats in the harbor, or find photos of fishermen hauling in their latest catch. If you’re into surfing, look for images of surfers lined up for the next big wave. Class up your decor with black-and-white photography, or let the bright colors keep your room feeling radiant and sunny.

Objects

Coastal wall art can be more than a picture; you can use objects or sculptures, too. Sea critters, seashells, driftwood and sea glass all make great three-dimensional wall art. Crossed oars, anchors or a good nautical clock are also good choices.

How much you can expect to spend on coastal wall art

A quality printed painting will cost anywhere from $50-$250 depending on the size, medium and availability.

Coastal wall art FAQ

How do I hang my art?

A. It all depends on the weight. You’ll need a hammer and nails at the very least, but you should also have a stud finder, level and tape measure. Invest in wall anchors if the art is heavy or you can’t find a stud to handle its weight.

What are some subtle beach-themed decorations?

A. If you’re going for a more sophisticated or minimal aesthetic, rustic charm might not be your thing. Depictions of white flowers or coastal flora work well, as does black and white photography. When in doubt, abstract art with coastal colors can round out minimal decor without the cliché.

What’s the best coastal wall art to buy?

Top coastal wall art

SIGNWIN Framed Canvas Wall Art Abstract Sunset

What you need to know: This watery abstract painting is colorful enough to fit in among wicker and beachy items without overstepping the tranquility of minimal decor.

What you’ll love: It comes in two sizes and has a light-colored, natural wood frame. The painting has thick brushstrokes of rich blue tones and the subtle oranges of sunset. It’s printed on canvas with fade-resistant ink. The print comes with mounting hardware.

What you should consider: It’s incredibly high resolution, but because it’s not an actual painting, the texture of those rich brush strokes is flat up close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coastal wall art for the money

Sunset and Sunrise Beach Themed Photography Prints, Set of 3

What you need to know: If you’re decorating on a budget, this gorgeous set of photographs features three wistful ocean sunsets.

What you’ll love: Rich pinks, oranges and purples with a faded nostalgic effect make these three photographs the perfect addition to your beach-themed home. The archival-ink prints are 8 inches by 10 inches.

What you should consider: They’re a budget option, so they don’t come with a frame, and some users feel the resolution could be higher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FirsTime & Co. Ellison Shiplap Accent Wall Mirror, 27″, Aged White

What you need to know: This beautiful shiplap circular mirror accents your walls and brings even more light to your room.

What you’ll love: This patina-white mirror pairs perfectly with a rustic, farmhouse or coastal-themed home. The white color allows it to fit in with more modern decors.

What you should consider: It does not come with hanging hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

