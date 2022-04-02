Stop your allergies from acting up with the right laundry detergent

Whether you deal with constant sneezing, a stuffy or runny nose, watery eyes or sore throat, seasonal allergies are no fun.

Limiting your time outdoors and taking allergy meds can help reduce your symptoms during peak times, but there’s more you can do. Washing your clothes and bedding with the right detergent can remove any pollen and other outdoor allergens that might cling to the fabric and trigger a reaction. You don’t want the detergent to make your symptoms worse, though, which is why it’s essential to choose a formula that isn’t loaded with dyes and fragrances that are known to cause irritation and allergic reactions on their own.

Need a gentle, effective laundry detergent to deal with your seasonal allergies? We’ve compiled a list of some of the best laundry detergents for those with seasonal allergies that are sure to limit your sneezes this allergy season.

Molly’ Suds Natural Soap for Sensitive Skin

This powder detergent is highly concentrated, but it contains only four natural ingredients, making it less likely to irritate sensitive skin or trigger allergies. It’s safe for high-efficiency washers and can even be used as pre-treatment for stains by making a paste with it. The formula is certified vegan and cruelty-free, too.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Tide PODS Free & Gentle

These three-in-one laundry pods make it much more convenient to do your laundry, saving you from having to use separate detergent, stain remover and brightener products. The formula is also hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, so it’s unlikely to make seasonal allergies worse.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear

A traditional liquid detergent, this formula is dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, so it’s gentle on the skin. It offers a clean rinse and doesn’t generate many suds, making it safe for use in all washers. Because it contains Arm & Hammer baking soda, it’s incredibly effective in removing odors from fabric, too.

Sold by Amazon

Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent, Free & Clear Unscented

This liquid detergent features a triple-enzyme formula that’s especially powerful on stubborn stains. It doesn’t contain any fragrances or dyes and is a USDA-certified product made with 96% plant-based ingredients. It’s also biodegradable, so it’s an excellent option if you prefer eco-friendly cleaning products.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Puracy Natural Liquid Detergent

This safe, effective detergent doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals like phosphates, sulfates, chlorine or other known allergens. Doctors created the formula, so it’s an ideal option for those with sensitive skin or allergies. It’s also child- and pet-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Persil ProClean Power Liquid Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin

If you want a powerful, deep-cleaning detergent that won’t make your seasonal allergies worse, this is the formula for you. It’s dye-free, perfume-free and dermatologist-tested and can work well in all machines. It also has whitening and brightening properties to keep your laundry looking its best.

Sold by Amazon

Charlie’s Soap Fragrance-Free Powdered Laundry Detergent

These individual packets contain hypoallergenic, biodegradable powdered detergent, so you only need to throw one in for each load, with no measuring required. Its simple, natural formula won’t trigger allergic reactions and can even help keep your washer clean and odor-free.

Sold by Amazon

Biokleen Laundry Detergent Liquid

This eco-friendly, plant-based liquid laundry detergent is an effective option for seasonal allergies because it’s incredibly gentle and doesn’t leave behind any irritating residue. It’s made in the USA and isn’t tested on animals either.

Sold by Amazon

Method Laundry Detergent Packs Free & Clear

These laundry detergent packs contain a formula that’s tough enough to lift stubborn stains but is unscented to avoid triggering allergies and skin irritations. Each packet is enough for one load and offers a two-year shelf life.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Tru Earth Hypoallergenic, Eco-friendly & Biodegradable Laundry Detergent Eco-Strips

This gentle detergent makes doing your laundry quicker and easier because there’s no measuring necessary — you simply throw one of the eco-friendly strips in with each load. The formula is hypoallergenic and paraben-, phosphate-, chlorine bleach- and dye-free, so it shouldn’t exacerbate seasonal allergies.

Sold by Amazon

Honest Baby Laundry Detergent

Designed for baby’s laundry, this detergent is exceptionally gentle but still powerful enough to remove tough stains thanks to its four stain-fighting enzymes. It’s fragrance-free and hypoallergenic to prevent allergic reactions.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Gain Botanical Plant-Based Laundry Detergent

This natural laundry detergent contains 65% plant-based ingredients and is gentle on the skin. It doesn’t include any dyes, so it’s unlikely to make seasonal allergy symptoms worse. You can use the formula in all washers.

Sold by Amazon

All Mighty Pacs Laundry Detergent, Free Clear for Sensitive Skin

These laundry pacs are completely fragrance- and dye-free, and incredibly gentle on the skin. They rinse completely clean, so no residue is left behind to cause irritation or trigger allergic reactions. You can use them in all washers and at any water temperature.

Sold by Amazon

Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent

This hypoallergenic, dye-free detergent is gentle enough to use on baby clothes, so it’s doubtful to make seasonal allergies worse. The formula is still highly concentrated, though, so you only need to use half as much as you would with other detergents.

Sold by Amazon

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Liquid Laundry Detergent

This concentrated laundry detergent is incredibly effective at removing stains but still gentle on clothing and the skin. The paraben-free formula is also biodegradable and HE washer-compatible. It features a pleasing, mild citrus scent.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

HEX Performance Laundry Detergent

This environmentally-friendly laundry detergent is dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin, making it unlikely to worsen seasonal allergy symptoms. It effectively removes odors and prevents pilling and loss of stretch to keep your clothing in top shape.

Sold by Amazon

