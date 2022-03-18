What’s the best wood pellet stove?

If you are considering a wood pellet stove, it probably means you have already done the research and discovered they are better for your home, your health and the environment than a fireplace or wood-burning stove. The best models can heat the space you need heated and have a large enough hopper so you don’t have to continually refill it.

US Stove’s Wiseway Pellet Stove is an impressive model that can heat up to 2,000 square feet. It has a 60-pound hopper, which means you only need to fill it once a day. Best of all, it requires no electricity to operate, so it can keep you warm even when you lose power.

What to know before you buy a wood pellet stove

How a pellet stove works

A pellet stove is a heating system that burns a special kind of fuel called wood pellets. The pellets are made from recycled materials that are heavily compressed. High-quality wood pellets are an efficient source of fuel that burns relatively cleanly when compared to other solid fuels.

The stove has a mechanism that feeds pellets to the flame at a controlled rate — the faster the pellets move, the more heat the stove can produce. It draws cool air in from the room, warms it up and blows heated air back into the room.

Pros and cons of a pellet stove

Unlike wood stoves, pellet stoves are automated, so they are very easy to use — all you have to do is add the pellets and turn on the stove. They are efficient, produce low emissions and offer flexible installation. The pellets are made of recycled materials and you can store them inside your home. A pellet stove is easier to clean and safer than a wood stove because the fire is fully contained.

On the downside, most pellet stoves need electricity to operate and require frequent maintenance — though it is not too involved. Most are noisy, and purchasing a 40-pound bag of fuel, or more, for each day of use can get tiresome. Since a pellet stove has moving parts, these can wear out or occasionally break down.

What to look for in a quality wood pellet stove

Heating ability

Every pellet stove is rated to heat a specific amount of space. It is best to match the stove as closely as possible to the size of your home. For example, if a model can only heat 1,500 square feet, you wouldn’t want to use it for a 2,000-square-foot space.

Hopper size

The hopper holds the wood pellets — the fuel for your stove. A small hopper means you will have to fill it up more often. A large hopper means you need to give the stove more space in your home.

Noise level

Almost all pellet stoves require electricity to run. This electricity drives several components, each of which can be a little loud. If having a quiet stove is important, either consider a gravity feed stove — which doesn’t use electricity — or read the reviews and documentation to find a quiet-running one.

Versatile controls

Some pellet stoves don’t offer the user much control. With these, it may be necessary to manually turn them on and off to maintain a desired temperature. Higher-end stoves, however, have features such as an adjustable thermostat that add a great deal of convenience.

Air wash system

An air wash system is needed to keep the glass on your pellet stove clean. This technology vents a constant flow of air across the glass panel to create a barrier that prevents tar from accumulating on the glass.

How much you can expect to spend on a wood pellet stove

A wood pellet stove is an investment. When shopping for one, expect to pay anywhere from $1,400-$2,400.

Wood pellet stove FAQ

Do wood pellet stoves create a lot of pollution?

A. Because of their higher combustion rates, pellet stoves produce little air pollution. In fact, wood pellets are considered the cleanest solid fuel available for residential use. If you purchase a pellet stove that has been certified by the EPA, it will fall into the 70%-83% efficiency range.

What type of regular maintenance does a wood pellet stove require?

A. To operate at peak efficiency, a pellet stove needs to be regularly cleaned. This includes clearing all the ash out of the burn chamber, ash pan and burn pot, as well as the air wash system and venting. You should also clean the viewing glass with a soft cloth and a cleaner specifically formulated for a pellet stove. All cleaning should be done when the stove is off and cool. It is best to wear safety glasses and heat-resistant gloves while cleaning, as ash can get in your eyes, and inside the stove might not be as cool as the outside.

How long do wood pellets last?

A. Wood pellets burn at a different rate depending on how high you have your stove’s settings. A 40-pound bag of high-quality pellets can last up to a day on a low setting, but if you need to turn up the heat, that same bag might not last eight hours.

What’s the best wood pellet stove to buy?

Top wood pellet stove

US Stove Wiseway Pellet Stove

What you need to know: This high-quality stove does not require electricity, so it runs silently.

What you’ll love: The gravity-feed system means it can still function when the power goes out. It heats up to 2,000 square feet, and you can control the temperature by opening and closing the vents on the front. It has a 60-pound hopper that can provide up to 36 hours of heat.

What you should consider: It requires a little finessing for optimum performance. But when you get it right, it is exceptional.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top wood pellet stove for the money

Englander Pellet Stove

What you need to know: This smaller, feature-packed model can heat areas up to 1,500 square feet.

What you’ll love: This electric pellet stove has a 40-pound hopper and a one-touch ignition system for easy starts. It can be used with an adjustable thermostat (not included) and features a variable-speed blower for added control. The double-auger system provides a smooth pellet feed and long life — the firebox has a five-year warranty.

What you should consider: A few users have complained about its noise level, but that is a common issue for a wood pellet stove.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Pleasant Hearth Pellet Stove

What you need to know: This long-running pellet stove has a 120-pound hopper and can heat up to 2,200 square feet.

What you’ll love: When filled, it will provide up to 70 hours of heat. It is certified by the Environmental Protection Agency and delivers up to 50,000 British thermal units per hour. The stove has attractive chrome handles and a solid cast iron door with a large ceramic glass viewing area.

What you should consider: You need to follow all installation and usage instructions to get the most out of this stove. If you are not comfortable with installation, it is best to hire a professional.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

