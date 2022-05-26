Which posture-correcting brace is best?

Long gone are the days of hunting and foraging. Instead, we sit — in our cars, on the couch, at our desks and everywhere else. This endless sitting is a big cause of back pain, especially as maintaining a proper posture when sitting (or standing, for that matter) can be surprisingly difficult. With a posture-correcting brace, it becomes much easier.

The best posture-correcting brace is the BetterBack Lower Back Support Posture Belt. This sitting-specific posture-correcting brace can’t be used when standing or walking, but during long periods of sitting it can greatly reduce discomfort and lead to a healthier habit.

What to know before you buy a posture-correcting brace

Types

There are three types of posture-correcting braces: sitting, upper-back and standard.

Sitting: Sitting posture-correcting braces are designed to be used only when seated. They use knee-secured straps and lumbar belts to alleviate lower back pain and spine curvature. They can be combined with upper-back posture-correcting braces for a more total effect.

Fit

After you’ve decided what kind of posture-correcting brace to get, you’ll need to make sure it fits properly. A brace that’s too large or small for you has more negative effects than just being uncomfortable. Too-small posture-correcting braces can make your pain worse by straining your body, and they can limit circulation. Too large, and the brace won’t work while making you think that it is, which leads to further ingraining bad posture. Some posture-correcting braces are one-size-fits-all, while most have a specific size.

What to look for in a quality posture-correcting brace

Weight

Posture-correcting braces can be thick or thin depending on how extreme their correction is intended to be. Most people only need a thin brace that allows for a fuller range of motion and the ability to engage in most activities. Thicker, more extreme braces are typically only recommended by doctors.

Pads

Another element of fit and comfort is whether a posture-correcting brace’s straps are padded. Low-cost braces rarely have pads, which can make long-term use miserable. Strongly consider purchasing a mid-range brace if you intend to wear it for long periods.

How much you can expect to spend on a posture-correcting brace

Posture-correcting braces are so popular, and such a good start to improving your health and reducing strain and discomfort, because they’re so affordable. You might not get the most comfortable or durable brace for $15 or less, but they can be a great start to see if you want a better one for up to $25. The very best posture-correcting braces can exceed $50.

Posture-correcting brace FAQ

How long is it safe to wear a posture-correcting brace?

Technically, most posture-correcting braces can be worn for as long as a full day. But this kind of wear doesn’t let your body’s muscles strengthen so you can hold your body comfortably without a brace, and you may end up wearing one all day, every day. This is why it’s generally recommended to limit your brace time to a roughly 4 hours maximum per day.

Is it safe for children to wear posture-correcting braces?

Not only is it safe, it can be very beneficial. When proper posture is reinforced at a young age, it can set a comfortable and healthy lifestyle for the rest of their lives. Young children will need specialized pediatric braces, though, and they shouldn’t be worn for more than an hour or two per day.

What are the best posture-correcting braces to buy?

Top posture-correcting brace

BetterBack Lower Back Support Posture Belt

What you need to know: An excellent choice for anyone who struggles not to slouch when seated at their desk.

What you’ll love: Comfort-focused features like a wide back and knee cushions make long-term use a dream.

What you should consider: This posture-correcting brace is designed only for sitting and needs to be removed you’re when not seated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top posture-correcting brace for the money

FlexGuard Support Back Brace Posture Corrector

What you need to know: A full-back posture-correcting brace that eliminates the need for separate lower- and upper-back braces.

What you’ll love: This full-back brace is, surprisingly, one of the most affordable options.

What you should consider: This brace is most comfortably worn outside your clothing, which might be a dealbreaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Copper Compression Posture Corrector With Copper

What you need to know: This copper-containing brace is one of the more durable posture-correcting braces available.

What you’ll love: A waist belt helps keep this brace in place.

What you should consider: Sweating and irritation are a little too commonly reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

