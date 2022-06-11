Which Disney earrings are best?

Do you spend your days dreaming of your next vacation to Disney? Adding a cute pair of Disney earrings to your wardrobe can help keep the magic alive between trips. You can find earrings inspired by your favorite Disney park, princess or film. A top choice is the Disney Silver Plated Mismatched Stud Earrings Mickey And Minnie Mouse.

What to know before you buy Disney earrings

Weight

Some people don’t like the feeling of heavy earrings weighing down their earlobes. If this is you, check an earring’s weight before you buy. Typically, the larger the earring the more it will weigh, but some dangle earrings, even large ones, can be fairly light. If you are unsure, opt for small studs.

Ear sensitivity

If you find that certain earrings irritate your ears, you might have a nickel allergy. Nickel is a common metal used in the backs of cheaper earrings, and many people find that their ears are sensitive to it. If this is you, look for earrings labeled “nickel free” or choose ones made from silver, platinum or gold.

Sets vs. individual pairs

Earrings are available as individual pairs or in sets. Sets of earrings usually come with anywhere from four to 10 pairs. Purchasing a set is great if you wear earrings every day or just can’t decide which pair is your favorite. Buying a single pair is a good choice if you are shopping for a specific occasion or want higher quality.

What to look for in quality Disney earrings

Materials

The main factor in the quality of the Disney earrings you choose is the materials they are made from. While earrings made from plastic are more affordable, they often have low-quality metal hooks. A combination of sterling silver and cubic zirconia can make beautiful, high-quality earrings without breaking the bank.

Mouse ears

Earrings featuring Mickey Mouse ears are always popular, and there is an abundance to choose from. You can find simple ones of silver, ones that look like food items, holiday themes and every color you can imagine.

Princesses

Princesses are another Disney favorite, and no matter which princess you prefer, there are earrings inspired by her. Most of these have a portrait or small figure of the princess that dangles from a hook or push-on back.

Villains

If mischief is more your style, many Disney earrings feature your favorite villains. Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” Maleficent and Cruella de Vil are frequent choices.

Other characters

If your favorite Disney movie doesn’t have princesses, look for earrings with other characters. Characters from Disney Pixar films such as “Up” can make adorable earrings.

Motifs

If you want to make a more subtle nod to Disney, look for earrings designed around a motif from one of the movies. This could be the rose from “Beauty and the Beast” or Cinderella’s shoe. Some earrings that feature these motifs are more obvious than others. How bold you want to be is up to you.

How much you can expect to spend on Disney earrings

Expect to spend between $6-$40 on a pair of Disney earrings. Earrings made of plastic cost less, while those made from sterling silver will cost more.

Disney earrings FAQ

Which earrings are the best for children?

A. Some earrings are in sizes specifically for children’s ears. These are often smaller and weigh much less. Depending on your child’s activities, you may want to avoid earrings that dangle too much — these can get caught on clothes and hair. It is also safest to buy earrings for your child that are hypoallergenic and nickel-free. This can help prevent sensitive ears from becoming irritated.

What if I don’t have pierced ears?

A. If you don’t have pierced ears but still want to wear Disney earrings, look for earrings that are clip-on. This type of earring works by clamping down on your earlobe, rather than attaching through a piercing.

What are the best Disney earrings to buy?

Top Disney earrings

Disney Silver Plated Mismatched Stud Earrings Mickey And Minnie Mouse

What you need to know: These earrings are a cute nod to your love of Disney.

What you’ll love: You’ll immediately recognize the iconic designs of the world’s most famous mouse couple. One earring mimics Mickey’s pants; the other is inspired by Minnie’s polka-dot dress. The silver-plated brass studs are tiny, and you can wear them alone or matched with other earrings.

What you should consider: Some customers have commented that the earrings are too small.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Disney earrings for the money

Spark And Spell “Star Wars” Mickey Head Mini Stud Earrings

What you need to know: These earrings are a perfect way to celebrate “Star Wars” joining the Disney family.

What you’ll love: Choose from Yoda, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, R2-D2, C-3PO and an Ewok. Each character appears in the shape of Mickey Mouse ears. The studs are stainless steel and half an inch in length.

What you should consider: The earrings are made by hand, so there may be slight irregularities.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Zingara Creativa Disney Darrings Princess Clay

What you need to know: Any Disney princess fan will love these adorable clay earrings.

What you’ll love: You can choose from Snow White, Ariel, Elsa, Mulan, Cinderella, Belle, Aurora, Tiana, Moana and Rapunzel. The set of earrings comes with one doll and one mismatched earring, themed with charms related to that princess. There is also the option to receive two matching dolls.

What you should consider: These earrings are handmade to order, so they take some time to receive.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

