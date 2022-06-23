Which mesh Wi-Fi system is better?

Wi-Fi is necessary for most households, but optimizing your connection can be challenging. With traditional routers, you have to find a central location to place them and hope it will reach throughout your home. Mesh Wi-Fi systems, though, carry your network throughout your house.

Google and Eero produce high-quality mesh Wi-Fi systems at reasonable prices. Deciding which is better depends on your specific needs.

Google mesh Wi-Fi

Google is known for the world’s most popular search engine, but it also makes numerous electronic devics. Its mesh Wi-Fi systems are among the most popular and have multiple add-ons to extend your range.

Google’s original systems were known as Google Wi-Fi, but it released updated models in 2019 called Google Nest. Still, rather than discontinuing its Wi-Fi systems, it lowered the price and continued to upgrade them.

Google mesh Wi-Fi pros

Cover a wide range

Extenders can add to your system

Parental controls

Regular security updates

Easy setup

Many connect to Google Assistant and Alexa

Can support multiple devices and streaming services

Guest-network capabilities mean you don’t need to share passwords with friends

Google mesh Wi-Fi cons

Not compatible with all routers

Setting up multiple devices can be challenging

Some people reported internet slowing down after software updates

Best Google mesh Wi-Fi systems

Google Nest Wi-Fi

What you should know: The Nest system is Google’s latest mesh Wi-Fi system.

What you’ll love: The two included routers cover 4,400 square feet. Setting them up is easy. You can create guest Wi-Fi networks.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said installation was difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Google Wi-Fi AC1200 Mesh System

What you should know: This three-pack covers 4,500 square feet.

What you’ll love: You can purchase three together or one at a time. The smartphone app lets you control them from anywhere. They’re easy to set up and feature parental controls.

What you should consider: Some people reported having a spotty connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Eero mesh Wi-Fi

Eero is Amazon’s brand of mesh Wi-Fi systems. Many Eero systems feature built-in smart home hubs that make it easy to connect them to smart devices. These systems come in a variety of styles and have an extensive range.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi pros

Setup usually takes less than 30 minutes

Cover up to 6,000 square feet

Sleek design

Compatible with Alexa voice assistant

Regular software updates

Cross-compatible hardware lets you upgrade your system easily

Features phishing, spyware and ad-blocking upgrades

Eero mesh Wi-Fi cons

Can be expensive

Required network-monitoring app is a privacy concern

Frequent resets may be needed to keep it running smoothly

Best Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems

Amazon Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

What you should know: This three-router system lets you connect over 75 devices simultaneously.

What you’ll love: This system covers 4,500 square feet, and most people didn’t notice any negative impact on their speed. The smartphone app features easy-to-understand performance graphs.

What you should consider: It functions best with a paid subscription service that enhances security and parental controls, or a more costly subscription that adds features including a password manager, virtual private network and ad blockers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System

What you should know: This system supports speeds two times faster than the original Eero system.

What you’ll love: Setup is straightforward. It has a sleek, thin design and automatically updates once a month.

What you should consider: Like the Eero 6, it needs a subscription service to provide enhanced features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi FAQ

What are the disadvantages of a mesh network?

A. Setting up a mesh network is more complex than a traditional router. They require more power and are generally more expensive than a conventional router.

Will mesh Wi-Fi systems speed up your internet?

A. Mesh Wi-Fi systems are excellent for eliminating dead spots in your home. In general, though, they don’t speed up your internet connection.

Should you get a Google mesh Wi-Fi system or an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system?

Google mesh Wi-Fi systems are better for anyone who doesn’t want a smartphone app monitoring their usage. Google systems are also ideal if you’re looking to save money on the system and don’t want to buy a subscription service.

Eero systems are ideal if you’re a big fan of Alexa and don’t mind paying extra for a subscription service. Additionally, some Eero systems cover a wider area than Google systems.

