Laptop displays are fine for basic computing tasks, such as light streaming and web browsing. However, if you’re a serious gamer, you’ll want a high-end gaming monitor with the features you need for the ultimate gaming experience.

Many computer electronics brands make quality gaming monitors worth a look. If you’re not sure where to start, there are four brands that consistently make excellent gaming monitors.

In this article: LG 24-Inch UltraGear Curved QHD Gaming Monitor, Samsung 24-Inch CRG5 Curved Gaming Monitor and Asus ROG Strix 34-Inch Gaming Monitor

LG

LG is known for making quality electronics and home appliances, but its computer monitors are some of the best around. LG won’t blow you away with top-tier gaming features, but you’ll get a reliable monitor that delivers a high-quality picture with a durable design and enough settings to provide a smooth gaming experience.

Samsung

Samsung manufactures high-quality TVs, and much of what makes them great has been incorporated into its computer monitors. Samsung computer monitors look fantastic, and most support high-dynamic range technology for improved color contrast during dark and bright scenes, which is essential for many gamers.

Asus

If you’re a hardcore gamer, you’ll want to pull out all the stops and get a high-end gaming monitor. Asus monitors look as good as those from other brands, but where they really shine is in their gaming optimization and customizability. They often have several features for enhancing gameplay and support cutting-edge technologies for delivering the smoothest gaming experience possible.

Z-Edge

LG, Samsung and Asus monitors are fantastic, but they can be pricey depending on the specs and features. If you’re working with a budget, you can’t go wrong with a Z-Edge gaming monitor. The brand is less recognizable than the other three, but Z-Edge monitors have many positive reviews and are an excellent affordable alternative. Plus, Z-Edge supports many features and technologies for fluid gameplay.

What to look for in a high-quality gaming monitor

Resolution should be at least full high-definition at 1080p. If you want more clarity, consider a quad high-definition or ultra-high-definition monitor.

should be at least full high-definition at 1080p. If you want more clarity, consider a quad high-definition or ultra-high-definition monitor. Fast response time reduces input lag, which is a delay you may experience when executing a command and seeing it happen on screen.

reduces input lag, which is a delay you may experience when executing a command and seeing it happen on screen. Fast refresh rate makes for smooth gameplay and lets gamers quickly identify and adjust to in-game movements.

makes for smooth gameplay and lets gamers quickly identify and adjust to in-game movements. A curved monitor is the preference of some gamers because it enhances depth of perception and creates a more immersive experience.

is the preference of some gamers because it enhances depth of perception and creates a more immersive experience. FreeSync and similar technologies help reduce screen tearing, ghosting and flickering, which can throw off gamers and affect their performance.

Best LG gaming monitors

LG 24-Inch UltraGear Curved QHD Gaming Monitor

This curved in-plane switching display looks fantastic, is Nvidia G-Sync compatible and offers Dynamic Action sync for minimal input lag. It has a 1-millisecond response time, a 120-hertz refresh rate and a borderless design with an adjustable stand.

Sold by Amazon

LG 27-Inch UltraGear UHD Gaming Monitor

For those who don’t mind breaking the bank for a high-end gaming monitor, this model will not disappoint. The display delivers crisp visuals at a high-quality, ultra high-definition resolution with stunning colors and clarity, and it has several customizable gaming features and settings.

Sold by Amazon

LG 24-Inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor

This is an excellent affordable alternative for those who aren’t fond of curved gaming monitors and want a traditional design. Enhanced Gaming User Interface creates a fluid gaming experience, and On-Screen Control lets you adjust display settings on the fly.

Sold by Amazon

Best Samsung gaming monitors

Samsung 24-Inch CRG5 Curved Gaming Monitor

This curved monitor delivers stunning visuals and is an excellent buy for those who want an immersive gaming experience. AMD Radeon FreeSync eliminates screen tearing, Game Mode adjusts black levels for better contrast and Eye Saver mode reduces blue light.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor

Gamers who want an ergonomic display with a high-quality picture will love this monitor. You can swivel and tilt it to your preferred viewing angle, and a borderless design lets you seamlessly line it side-by-side with another monitor.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

If you have an extra-large desk and don’t mind dropping the money, this display makes for a top-tier gaming experience. It offers the screen space of dual 27-inch panels and a blazing-fast 240-hertz refresh rate, and Samsung Mini LED Quantum Matrix technology reproduces superior contrast.

Sold by Amazon

Best Asus gaming monitors

Asus ROG Strix 34-Inch Gaming Monitor

Designed for hardcore gamers, this ultra-wide monitor looks fantastic and delivers minimal smearing and motion blur. The 180-hertz refresh rate is ultra-fast, and Dynamic Shadow Boost makes it easier to see during dark scenes.

Sold by Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming 28-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor

This monitor is excellent for streaming 4K content, and a 144-hertz refresh rate makes it perfect for serious gamers. It supports HDR technology, and Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync activates a variable refresh rate to reduce ghosting and tearing during gameplay.

Sold by Amazon

Best Z-Edge gaming monitors

Z-Edge UG24 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

This monitor has a 1650R curvature rating for an enhanced field of vision while gaming and streaming TV shows or movies. The 180-hertz refresh rate and 1-millisecond response time allow smooth gameplay, and HDR support balances light exposure during bright scenes.

Sold by Amazon

Z-Edge U24C 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

For gamers who want enhanced depth of perception for a more immersive gaming experience, this monitor has a 2800R curvature rating and provides a 178-degree panoramic viewing angle. It has flicker-free technology, a blue light filter for reducing eye strain and a stylish three-sided design.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.