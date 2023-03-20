Which monitor cover is best?

It’s easy to look at a monitor but not truly see it. For example, when working on your computer, you look at the display and the on-screen details but hardly ever notice the bezel or the stand. Most of your vision and attention is focused on what is directly in front, and you probably don’t see the thin layer of dust gathering on top.

Unless you clean your monitor every other day, a monitor cover is the best way to prevent dirt buildup or dust accumulation. Hugely popular in the fledgling days of PCs and bulky monitors, covers are slowly returning. For a sleek, modern design, the Mosiso Foam Monitor Dust Cover and Protective Sleeve is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a monitor cover

It’s not your grandmother’s cover

If you grew up in the late ’80s and early ’90s, there’s a good chance that your family computer had an awful see-through vinyl cover pulled tightly over the cathode-ray tube monitor. Not only were they unsightly, but after a few months, they started to lose their see-through properties and turn yellow. But those designs are no longer in use, as manufacturers now make covers from modern materials that are sturdy and look good.

Types of monitor covers

A few decades ago, monitor covers came in a limited selection of sizes. You were hard-pressed to find a cover that fit perfectly, usually resulting in a cover that drooped to one side. But as monitors became thinner, designs were updated to match.

Vinyl . An inexpensive cover is usually made from durable vinyl. It’s similar to the “old-fashioned” covers but broad enough to slip easily over the display.

. An inexpensive cover is usually made from durable vinyl. It’s similar to the “old-fashioned” covers but broad enough to slip easily over the display. Foam : A more elegant option is neoprene or polyester. You can choose a color to go with your color scheme, and they are custom-made to fit certain monitor dimensions.

: A more elegant option is neoprene or polyester. You can choose a color to go with your color scheme, and they are custom-made to fit certain monitor dimensions. Fabric. If you require something a bit more robust, you can use a fabric sleeve. These are generally made for carrying your monitor, with a handle on the top and extra pockets for the cable or accessories.

Compatible with your monitor

A far cry from the old covers with a “one-size-fits-all” approach, modern covers are made to fit specific models, sizes and dimensions. Before setting out to protect your expensive display from dust, ensure that the cover is compatible with its length and width. For example, a dust cover for a 22-inch iMac might be the same length as a 22-inch Samsung monitor, but the width isn’t the same. If the dimensions are wrong, it will be a tight squeeze to get it over — or it won’t go at all.

What to look for in a quality monitor cover

Waterproof and easy to clean

Your monitor shouldn’t be in danger of getting liquid damage, but you never know what might happen. While a monitor cover probably won’t guard against a burst pipe, a good-quality cover is nonetheless waterproof against slight spills. It should also be machine-washable or easy to clean with a lukewarm cloth.

Well-stitched seams and edges

A cover is no good if it’s only going to come apart at the seams after a few weeks. Look for a cover whose edges and protective panels are stitched together with high-quality materials. It’s even better if the edges are doubled-stitched to prevent fraying or accidentally tearing. This is where vinyl covers falter in quality, as the plastic panels aren’t held together as tightly as fabric.

Durable handles and clips

If you decide on a cover you can also use to transport your monitor, it’s crucial that it has a sturdy handle, buckles and clips. Few things are worse than when the monitor rips from your grasp and falls to the ground. The buckles shouldn’t come undone by themselves, and the clips must be made from robust metal or plastic.

How much you can expect to spend on a monitor cover

The price depends on the materials and size. A vinyl cover for a 22-inch monitor is inexpensive, costing $10-$15. But a polyester cover for something larger, such as a 22-inch or 25-inch iMac, costs $15-$20, while a fabric protective sleeve costs $30-$40.

Monitor cover FAQ

Can you see through a monitor cover?

A. That depends on the cover’s material, but it’s not meant to serve as a privacy screen. The protection prevents dust or other debris and is only used when the monitor is switched off.

Does a monitor cover prevent heat dissipation?

A. A monitor cover is usually made from tightly-knit fabrics and will retain some of the heat when placed on a monitor directly after use. It’s best to wait a few minutes for the monitor to reach room temperature before placing the cover over it.

What’s the best monitor cover to buy?

Top monitor cover

Mosiso Foam Monitor Dust Cover and Protective Sleeve

What you need to know: This elegant monitor cover is made from fabric and soft foam, protecting it from dust and bumps.

What you’ll love: Compatible with some of the largest monitors, such as a 24-inch iMac, it’s waterproof and features strong stitches along the seams.

What you should consider: It will be challenging to use it to cover a curved monitor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top monitor cover for the money

Szbro Anti-Static Vinyl Monitor Dust Cover

What you need to know: This affordable cover is made from vinyl.

What you’ll love: The translucent vinyl is dustproof and easily slips over monitors up to 22 inches.

What you should consider: The stitching on the edges isn’t as sturdy as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mancro Monitor Carrying Case and Protective Cover

What you need to know: This 27-inch monitor cover is the perfect choice if you want to protect it from dust while traveling.

What you’ll love: With a sturdy carrying handle on the top and several pockets, this fabric monitor cover is ideal when you travel. The pockets are large enough for accessories, and the cover is secured to the monitor through six durable clips.

What you should consider: Some users said the pockets aren’t large enough to store a keyboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

