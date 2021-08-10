Best Samsung flip phone

For even easier accessibility and better hands-free use for busy users, buying a phone clip can help the device always be available at a moment’s notice.

Which Samsung flip phone is best?

While smartphones may be growing in popularity, a significant portion of people still uses the straightforward flip phone. Fortunately, several prominent names in technology still offer high-quality flip phones, including Samsung. Samsung has several different types of flip phones available for purchase today. However, with multiple flip phones currently on the market, finding the right one for the right set of needs can be difficult. Knowing the critical features and how you will use the flip phone can make the decision easier.

Features to consider before buying a Samsung flip phone

For flip phones, specific features may be more important to consider than those for more modern cell phones.

Battery life

One of the best parts about most flip phones available today is the tremendous battery life. Without the need for powering a large, high-resolution screen or constantly running power-intensive apps, flip phones generally have a much higher battery range than traditional smartphones.

Bluetooth connectivity

While Bluetooth connectivity comes standard for most phones on the market today, some Samsung flip phones do not have it built-in. Bluetooth connection can help make the phones a more hands-free experience when taking calls in the car or on the go.

New or used

While Samsung still does offer flip phones for activation, the company does not continually manufacture many new models. This means that most Samsung flip phones will have to be available for purchase as renewed or used models instead of fresh out of the box. This may also mean needing to buy a replacement battery or a new charger to fit the phone if it is not included in the purchase.

Internal memory

Many flip phones do not come equipped with the same level of internal storage that more modern smartphones currently have. However, without storage-intensive apps, most flip phones do not need nearly as much. At the same time, for users that still want to take pictures and save text conversations, having more internal storage can be an essential factor.

The best Samsung flip phones

Best of the best Samsung flip phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

What you need to know: The only true smartphone and flip phone put together, this phone is one of the most unique and powerful options currently available on the market.

What you’ll love: It is equipped with 5G capabilities and a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen and can stream movies and TV shows in crystal clear quality without any buffering at all.

What you should consider: Unlike other flip phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip is a costly phone that costs well over $1,000. The foldable glass can also be fairly delicate and scratch easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Best bang for your buck Samsung flip phone

Samsung SGH-A847 Rubgy 2

What you need to know: A classic, easy-to-use flip phone with all standard features included alongside Bluetooth connection for easy, hands-free use when answering a call.

What you’ll love: The durability of the flip phone is nearly unmatched, with a reinforced design to prevent damage even when being dropped from high heights.

What you should consider: The phone only comes used or refurbished. Some users report issues with the volume control after a few months of usage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Samsung Rugby 4 B780A

What you need to know: Another extremely durable flip phone from Samsung, this option is equipped with a front-facing display for battery, signal, notifications and time, allowing for easy updates without opening the phone.

What you’ll love: It offers easy push-to-talk technology for on-the-go communication without having to make a full phone call.

What you should consider: Like many other flip phones, it is only available, used or refurbished. Some users also report issues with the predictive text technology and speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

What you need to know: This is a more modern, cleaner flip smartphone that comes with Bluetooth capabilities and the possibility of purchasing it new from the manufacturer.

What you’ll love: Unlike many other flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G comes with a relatively large display for taking pictures or videos. The phone can also connect easily to the internet and is LTE capable, providing significant advantages over older flip phones.

What you should consider: Because of its more modern technology, the phone is also much more expensive than some other flip phones at over $1000.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Samsung Convoy 4 B690

What you need to know: This is a solid flip phone built for harsh conditions and equipped with push-to-talk technology for easy use without needing to make a full call for busy users.

What you’ll love: The flip phone is one of the most durable options currently available on the market with water, sweat, dust and shock resistance to withstand even the most damaging impacts.

What you should consider: It only comes used or refurbished, lacks a quality camera and some cellular networks may refuse to activate the phone due to its older generation compatibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.