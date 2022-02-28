Which Sonos turntables are best?

Music lovers the world over always say the same thing: analog sound is better than digital. But, it can be difficult to get into vinyl as turntables and speakers are expensive. If you have the commitment and the funds, there’s hardly a better turntable than what Sonos has to offer.

The best Sonos turntable is the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Turntable in Walnut (Sonos Edition). This beautifully styled option has the specs to pump out rich, layered audio from your entire vinyl collection.

What to know before you buy a Sonos turntable

Parts of a turntable

A turntable is constructed of many parts, all of which are important to understand when shopping for a turntable.

Plinth: Also known as the base. The heavier the plinth, the less your turntable will vibrate.

Also known as the base. The heavier the plinth, the less your turntable will vibrate. Platter: The platter holds and rotates the record.

The platter holds and rotates the record. Motor: The motor rotates the platter. There are two types of motor: belt- and direct-driven.

The motor rotates the platter. There are two types of motor: belt- and direct-driven. Stylus: The stylus is the only piece to touch the record. It vibrates as it moves between the grooves.

The stylus is the only piece to touch the record. It vibrates as it moves between the grooves. Cartridge: The cartridge receives the vibrations, amplifies them and sends them through a preamp before the signal is finally output through your speakers as sound.

The cartridge receives the vibrations, amplifies them and sends them through a preamp before the signal is finally output through your speakers as sound. Tonearm: The tonearm holds the stylus and cartridge as they trace the record’s grooves. They must be carefully balanced to prevent damaging the record.

Belt- vs. direct-drive turntables

The drive method is how the motor moves the platter. Belt-drives take a short amount of time to get up to the chosen revolutions per minute. They can also stretch out over time, affecting the true rpm. Their benefit is they don’t cause as much vibration as direct-drive motors, leading to a more natural sound.

Sonos does not currently offer a direct-drive motor.

What to look for in a quality Sonos turntable

Revolutions per minute

The rate at which a turntable makes one complete rotation is given in revolutions per minute. Sonos turntables typically offer two rpms: 33 and 45. Some options also offer a 78 rpm option. Each vinyl record, based on a range of variables, is intended to be played at one of these speeds. Playing records outside their intended speed will cause them to sound higher or lower pitch.

Wow and flutter

Wow and flutter is a measure of the average speed deviation of the turntable. It should be as low as possible, with the best turntables having a wow and flutter percentage below .1%.

Signal-to-noise ratio

The signal-to-noise ratio is the decibel difference between the music’s signal and ambient noise. A turntable’s signal-to-noise ratio should never be lower than 60 decibels.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sonos turntable

At the time of writing, Sonos offers two turntables and one turntable set. Their “low-cost” turntable is $450. Their premium turntable is offered in black for $750 and walnut for $800. Their turntable set includes the $450 turntable and a $550 Sonos speaker for a discounted $950.

Sonos turntable FAQ

Why should I invest in vinyl over using streaming services or buying cheaper digital albums?

A. Two key factors make vinyl-based music better than any digital music. Digital music is compressed to use less bandwidth. This means the quality of the sound will always be lesser than analog sources, which are unaltered from the artist’s intention. Older music from long before the digital age is often the most altered. The other factor is ownership. A streaming service can, at any time, remove any content you may have previously enjoyed. Digital storefronts may close down, causing you to lose your purchases. Vinyl records are yours, to be bought, sold and traded at will.

How do I maintain my Sonos turntable?

A. Maintaining your Sonos turntable is a delicate process that must be performed. Leaving dust and detritus on your platter, stylus and records can and will permanently damage your stylus and records. Though delicate, it’s also simple. Use a stylus brush to dust your stylus and records and a gentle duster for your platter. You should also occasionally clean your records by gently wiping them with a mixture of distilled water and record-cleaning solution.

What’s the best Sonos turntable to buy?

Top Sonos turntable

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Turntable in Walnut (Sonos Edition)

What you need to know: This gorgeous wooden-based turntable sounds as good as it looks.

What you’ll love: This turntable has one of the best wow and flutter deviations at only .6-.7%. It also has one of the best signal-to-noise ratios at 68 decibels. It uses a belt-drive and offers three playback speeds: 33, 45 and 78 rpm. The package includes a dust cover and all required wiring.

What you should consider: This is not a turntable for the casual music fan: it’s far too expensive, as are its replacement parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Top Sonos turntable for the money

Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable

What you need to know: This turntable still isn’t cheap but it looks and sounds wonderful.

What you’ll love: This turntable is available in three designs: solid black or white and faux-walnut. It has one of the best signal-to-noise ratios at 68 decibels. It uses a belt-drive and offers two playback speeds: 33 and 45 rpm. The package includes a dust cover and felt mat.

What you should consider: This turntable is more affordable but still isn’t a recommended purchase for casual music fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

Worth checking out

Sonos Turntable Set

What you need to know: Why shop for a separate speaker when you can purchase this turntable/speaker combo for a discount.

What you’ll love: This turntable set includes the Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable and one Sonos Five premium speaker. It’s available in three designs: solid black or white with a matching color speaker and faux-walnut with a white speaker. Sonos offers a 45-day return period and free expedited shipping.

What you should consider: The discount is minor; if you only want one of the included contents you can safely ignore this bundle.

Where to buy: Sold by Sonos

