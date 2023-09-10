Enjoy fall weather with these clever chairs

The Voyager chair from Parkit was a Kickstarter success in 2020, promising an outdoor chair unlike any other. Featuring aircraft-grade aluminum, a carefully calibrated seat angle and even a built-in cooler, it became an instant sensation among outdoor enthusiasts tired of flimsy or uncomfortable chairs. It has sold out many times, so don’t miss your chance to enjoy fall adventures while it’s still available.

About Parkit chairs

After finding disappointment in many outdoor chairs, the founder of Parkit set out to construct a high-quality chair from premium materials that would stand the test of time. The resulting Voyager chairs are lightweight, portable and packed with helpful features. Parkit chairs have a distinctive retro design, and they’re easy to convey to and from your campsite (or your tailgate) thanks to adjustable backpack straps.

Parkit chairs also give back: with every purchase, Parkit plants a mangrove tree through its partnership with SeaTrees. SeaTrees works with local communities in Indonesia to plant mangrove trees, regenerating the ecosystem, pulling carbon from the atmosphere and building more resilient communities. The company is also part of 1% for the Planet, a collective of businesses that donate 1% of sales to environmental organizations.

Voyager chair features

The company’s flagship Voyager chair features a classic design with modern upgrades. It’s made from aircraft-grade aluminum, so it’s lightweight and resists rust. It sits 16 inches off the ground and is ergonomically angled with a comfortable recline.

To make the outdoor experience even more enjoyable, the Voyager chair also features a built-in cupholder that can be switched to either side of the chair. Plus, you’ll find a detachable cooler and storage compartment conveniently attached to the underside of the seat. The cooler can hold up to 20 cans and keeps them cold for up to eight hours. Stash keys, sunscreen and other small items in the waterproof pockets on top of the cooler.

There are two versions of the Voyager chair. The Voyager LTE features the same materials, style and most of the same features as the Voyager, but it doesn’t come with the cooler. However, that makes it a bit more affordable than the standard Voyager.

Best Parkit chairs

Parkit Voyager LTE in Tropic

This spin on the classic lawn chair features sturdy woven polyester webbing, aircraft-grade aluminum and faux-wood handles, carry straps and a built-in cupholder. It’s available in five colors.

Parkit Voyager in Tropic

Like the Voyager LTE, the Voyager has a cupholder, hands-free carry straps, an aluminum frame and polyester webbing. It also boasts a detachable cooler with storage compartments attached to the underside of the seat.

Other top outdoor chairs

Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair

Lounge in comfort outdoors with this zero-gravity chair, which features sturdy Textiline fabric suspended by a bungee system to a sturdy steel frame. It offers multiple locking recline positions and comes with an adjustable headrest.

Oniva Reclining Camp Chair

Slide the legs and adjust the seat on this comfortable camping chair, and it converts to a reclining position. Generous padding and a cupholder make it even cozier.

GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair

This low-slung chair lets you lounge in four reclining positions while shading you from the sun with an adjustable canopy. It folds up for hands-free transport thanks to backpack straps.

KingCamp Moon Saucer Leisure Chair

Get comfortable in more sitting positions in this hefty, fully padded saucer chair. It features a side storage pouch and a cooler bag on the back, and it folds up easily for transport.

Rio Beach Classic Beach Chair

Featuring a lightweight, rustproof aluminum frame, durable polyester fabric and a cupholder, this folding chair captures the retro charm of classic beach chairs. It comes in 14 colors and stripe patterns and features five seating positions.

Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Chair

The flexible bungee system in this generously sized chair can support up to 300 pounds and easily transitions between reclining positions. It comes in two colors and features an adjustable headrest.

Kelsyus Original Foldable Canopy Chair

Sturdy and well-constructed, this chair also features a UPF 50+ shade canopy to protect users from the sun. It also has a cupholder in one arm, and its canopy converts into a carrying case when you’re done lounging.

MacSports MacRocker Foldable Rocking Chair

Simply unfold this chair and enjoy its quiet, springless, anti-tipping rocking technology. It has two mesh side pockets and features heavy-duty canvas and rust-resistant powder-coated steel.

